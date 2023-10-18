Himachal Pradesh BSc Nursing 2023 Merit List For 2nd Stray Round Today, Know How To Download Here

Himachal Pradesh BSc Nursing 2023: The Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh will release the merit list for the second stray vacancy round for the BSc Nursing course today: October 18, 2023. Once released, candidates who have registered for the BSc Nursing 2nd stray round counselling can check and download the merit list from the official website - amruhp.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can fill out the choices of colleges for 2nd stray round of counselling between October 19 and 20, 2023. The counselling committee will release the seat allocation results for BSc Nursing 2023 on October 25. Shortlisted candidates can report or join to the allocated colleges from October 26 to 27, 2023.

Himachal Pradesh BSc Nursing 2023 Second Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Candidates can go through the dates related to the BSc Nursing 2023 stray vacancy round 2 in the table below:

Events Dates Merit list for 2nd stray vacancy round October 18, 2023 Filling out the choices of colleges October 19 and 20, 2023 Seat allocation of 2nd stray round of BSc Nursing counselling October 25, 2023 Joining of candidates against allotted seat in 2nd stray round of counselling October 26 and 27, 2023

How to download the HP BSc Nursing Merit List 2023 online?

The merit list for the second stray vacancy round of BSc Nursing course can be accessed online, once available. Registered candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download the merit list.

Step 1: Visit the official website - amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the merit list available on the homepage

Step 3: A new pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on HP BSc Nursing merit list

Step 5: Download the merit list pdf for future use

