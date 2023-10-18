NEET BDS, BSc Nursing Round 4 Seat Allotment 2023 Result Tomorrow, Get Direct Link To Download PDF Here

NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the seat allotment results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) BDS and BSc Nursing round 4 tomorrow: October 19, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have registered and participated in the NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing round 4 counselling can download their seat allocation results through the official website - mcc.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates need to report to their allocated colleges from October 20 to 24, 2023, (upto 5 pm) as per the server timing. The counselling committee will start the registrations for the NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing stray vacancy round 2023 from October 25, 2023.

NEET BDS, BSc Nursing seat allotment result 2023 for round 4 - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing Counselling 2023 Dates

Registered candidates can go through the dates related to the NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Seat Allotment processing October 17 to 18, 2023 NEET BDS, BSc Nursing Seat Allotment Result October 19, 2023 Reporting at the allotted colleges October 20 to 24, 2023

How to check and download the NEET BDS, BSc Nursing seat allotment result 2023 for round 4 online?

Medical aspirants who have registered and participated for round 4 can check their seat allotment result online at the official website, once available. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the NEET UG seat allotment result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the seat allotment result available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out all the details as asked in the login window

Step 5: The NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing seat allotment result for round 4 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the results and download the allotment letter for future use

