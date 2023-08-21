HP ITI Counselling 2023 Result for Round 2 Today; Check Seat Allotment At hptechboard.com

HP ITI Counselling 2023 Result: Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board will declare the HP ITI seat allotment results for Round 2 today: August 21, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: hptechboard.com by entering their login credentials.
Through ITI Counselling 2023 Himachal Pradesh, candidates will be granted admission to Govt. / Pvt. ITI institutes. Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to the allotted institute for admission. In case, the seat remains vacant, admission will be provided via spot-round counselling.
HP ITI Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to check seat allotment is mentioned below:
|
HP ITI Counselling 2023 Important Schedule
Check out the seat allotment dates for the second round below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Allocation of seats (Second Round)
|
August 21, 2023
|
Reporting by the Candidates with original certificates
|
August 24, 2023
|
Display of Vacant Seats after 2nd round of Counselling
|
August 25, 2023
|
Spot Admission at the institute level (Submission of the consent) Including fresh candidates.
|
August 28, 2023
How to Check HP ITI Counselling 2023 Round 2 Result?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check seat allotment:
Step 1: Visit the official website: hptechboard.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ITI Round 2 seat allotment result link
Step 3: Submit the login information
Step 4: The results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference
HP ITI 2023 Reservation of Seats
Check out the category-wise reservation of seats below:
|
Category
|
Reservation
|
Unreserved
|
45%
|
General (Financially Weak)
|
10%
|
OBC
|
18%
|
ST
|
5%
|
SC
|
22%
