HP ITI Counselling 2023 Result for Round 2 Today; Check Seat Allotment At hptechboard.com

HP ITI Counselling 2023 result for round 2 will be released today: August 21, 2023. Candidates can check out the seat allotment result at hptechboard.com.

Updated: Aug 21, 2023 17:25 IST
HP ITI Counselling 2023 Result: Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board will declare the HP ITI seat allotment results for Round 2 today: August 21, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: hptechboard.com by entering their login credentials.

Through ITI Counselling 2023 Himachal Pradesh, candidates will be granted admission to Govt. / Pvt. ITI institutes. Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to the allotted institute for admission. In case, the seat remains vacant, admission will be provided via spot-round counselling.

HP ITI Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check seat allotment is mentioned below:

HP Takniki Shiksha Board Result

Click Here

HP ITI Counselling 2023 Important Schedule

Check out the seat allotment dates for the second round below:

Event

Date

Allocation of seats (Second Round)

August 21, 2023

Reporting by the Candidates with original certificates 

August 24, 2023

Display of Vacant Seats after  2nd round of Counselling

August 25, 2023

Spot Admission at the institute level (Submission of the consent) Including fresh candidates.

August 28, 2023

How to Check HP ITI Counselling 2023 Round 2 Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: hptechboard.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ITI Round 2 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

HP ITI 2023 Reservation of Seats

Check out the category-wise reservation of seats below:

Category

Reservation

Unreserved

45%

General (Financially Weak)

10%

OBC

18%

ST

5%

SC

22%

