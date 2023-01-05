    HPBOSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Releases, Download HP Board Class 10th, 12th Term 2 Time Table at hpbose.org

    HPBOSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): HP Board has released HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Term 2 Time Table for the upcoming exams. Download HP Board Term 2 exam date sheet 2023 at hpbose.org. Check complete schedule here 

    Updated: Jan 5, 2023 18:47 IST
    HPBOSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has issued the tentative HP Board timetable Term 2 for classes 8, 10 and 12. As per the HPBOSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023, the class 10 board exam will begin from March 11 whereas class 12 board exam will commence from March 10. Students can download HPBOSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023 from the official website  hpbose.org. 

    Also, we have provided a table below with HP Board class 10 and 12 dates for term 2 board exams 2023. As per the HPBOSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023, the exam for regular candidates will be conducted from 8.45 am to 12 noon and the exams for SOS will be conducted from 1.45 to 5 pm. 

    HPBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2023 for Term 2 (Tentative)

    Exam Dates

    Subjects

    March 11, 2023

    Hindi

    March 13, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 15, 2023

    Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu

    March 17, 2023

    Social Science

    March 20, 2023

    English

    March 22, 2023 

    Arts-A(Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and accountancy, Type-writing English or Hindi), EconomicsNSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Apparels, Made ups & Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber

    March 24, 2023

    Science and Technology

    March 25, 2023

    Home Science

    March 27, 2023

    Computer Science

    March 28, 2023

    Vocal Music

    March 29, 2023

    Instrumental Music

    March 31, 2023

    Financial Literacy

    HP Board Class 10 Time Table 2023 PDF 

    HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2023 for Term 2 (Tentative)

    Exam Dates

    Subjects

    March 10, 2023

    English

    March 11, 2023

    Psychology

    March 13, 2023

    Economics

    March 14, 2023

    Financial Literacy

    March 15, 2023

    Chemistry, Hindi

    March 16, 2023

    Philosophy, French/Urdu

    March 17, 2023

    Political Science

    March 18, 2023

    Public administration

    March 20, 2023

    Accountancy and Physics

    March 21, 2023

    Geography

    March 22, 2023

    Sanskrit

    March 23, 2023

    Biology, Business Studies and History

    March 24, 2023

    Sociology

    March 25, 2023

    Human ecology & Family science

    March 27, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 28, 2023

    Dance ( Kathak/ Bharatnatyam), Fine Arts Painting, Graphic and applied arts (Commercial arts)

    March 29, 2023

    Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, NSQF

    March 31, 2023

    Music ( Hindustani Vocal), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Melodic), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)

    HP Board Class 12 Time Table 2023 PDF

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
