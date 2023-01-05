HPBOSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Releases, Download HP Board Class 10th, 12th Term 2 Time Table at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has issued the tentative HP Board timetable Term 2 for classes 8, 10 and 12. As per the HPBOSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023, the class 10 board exam will begin from March 11 whereas class 12 board exam will commence from March 10. Students can download HPBOSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023 from the official website hpbose.org.

Also, we have provided a table below with HP Board class 10 and 12 dates for term 2 board exams 2023. As per the HPBOSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023, the exam for regular candidates will be conducted from 8.45 am to 12 noon and the exams for SOS will be conducted from 1.45 to 5 pm.

HPBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2023 for Term 2 (Tentative)

Exam Dates Subjects March 11, 2023 Hindi March 13, 2023 Mathematics March 15, 2023 Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu March 17, 2023 Social Science March 20, 2023 English March 22, 2023 Arts-A(Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and accountancy, Type-writing English or Hindi), EconomicsNSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Apparels, Made ups & Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber March 24, 2023 Science and Technology March 25, 2023 Home Science March 27, 2023 Computer Science March 28, 2023 Vocal Music March 29, 2023 Instrumental Music March 31, 2023 Financial Literacy

HP Board Class 10 Time Table 2023 PDF





HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2023 for Term 2 (Tentative)

Exam Dates Subjects March 10, 2023 English March 11, 2023 Psychology March 13, 2023 Economics March 14, 2023 Financial Literacy March 15, 2023 Chemistry, Hindi March 16, 2023 Philosophy, French/Urdu March 17, 2023 Political Science March 18, 2023 Public administration March 20, 2023 Accountancy and Physics March 21, 2023 Geography March 22, 2023 Sanskrit March 23, 2023 Biology, Business Studies and History March 24, 2023 Sociology March 25, 2023 Human ecology & Family science March 27, 2023 Mathematics March 28, 2023 Dance ( Kathak/ Bharatnatyam), Fine Arts Painting, Graphic and applied arts (Commercial arts) March 29, 2023 Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, NSQF March 31, 2023 Music ( Hindustani Vocal), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Melodic), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)

HP Board Class 12 Time Table 2023 PDF

Also Read: BSE Odisha Matric Exam Dates 2023: Class 10 Summative Assessment 2 from March 10, Reports