HPBOSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Releases, Download HP Board Class 10th, 12th Term 2 Time Table at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has issued the tentative HP Board timetable Term 2 for classes 8, 10 and 12. As per the HPBOSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023, the class 10 board exam will begin from March 11 whereas class 12 board exam will commence from March 10. Students can download HPBOSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023 from the official website hpbose.org.
Also, we have provided a table below with HP Board class 10 and 12 dates for term 2 board exams 2023. As per the HPBOSE 10, 12 date sheet 2023, the exam for regular candidates will be conducted from 8.45 am to 12 noon and the exams for SOS will be conducted from 1.45 to 5 pm.
HPBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2023 for Term 2 (Tentative)
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects
|
March 11, 2023
|
Hindi
|
March 13, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
March 15, 2023
|
Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu
|
March 17, 2023
|
Social Science
|
March 20, 2023
|
English
|
March 22, 2023
|
Arts-A(Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and accountancy, Type-writing English or Hindi), EconomicsNSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Apparels, Made ups & Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber
|
March 24, 2023
|
Science and Technology
|
March 25, 2023
|
Home Science
|
March 27, 2023
|
Computer Science
|
March 28, 2023
|
Vocal Music
|
March 29, 2023
|
Instrumental Music
|
March 31, 2023
|
Financial Literacy
HP Board Class 10 Time Table 2023 PDF
HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2023 for Term 2 (Tentative)
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects
|
March 10, 2023
|
English
|
March 11, 2023
|
Psychology
|
March 13, 2023
|
Economics
|
March 14, 2023
|
Financial Literacy
|
March 15, 2023
|
Chemistry, Hindi
|
March 16, 2023
|
Philosophy, French/Urdu
|
March 17, 2023
|
Political Science
|
March 18, 2023
|
Public administration
|
March 20, 2023
|
Accountancy and Physics
|
March 21, 2023
|
Geography
|
March 22, 2023
|
Sanskrit
|
March 23, 2023
|
Biology, Business Studies and History
|
March 24, 2023
|
Sociology
|
March 25, 2023
|
Human ecology & Family science
|
March 27, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
March 28, 2023
|
Dance ( Kathak/ Bharatnatyam), Fine Arts Painting, Graphic and applied arts (Commercial arts)
|
March 29, 2023
|
Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, NSQF
|
March 31, 2023
|
Music ( Hindustani Vocal), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Melodic), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)
HP Board Class 12 Time Table 2023 PDF
Also Read: BSE Odisha Matric Exam Dates 2023: Class 10 Summative Assessment 2 from March 10, ReportsREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES