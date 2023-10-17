ICAI Convocation 2023 on Nov 4 and 5; Rank, Membership Certificates to be Issued

ICAI Convocation 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has notified that a convocation will be held for members who have been enrolled from May 1 to October 20, 2023. As per the announcement, the ceremony is scheduled to be organised on November 4 and 5, 2023 in a total of 12 cities.

In ICAI Convocation 2023, members who enrolled in 2023 will be conferred a Certificate of Membership. Other than this, rank holders of the CA final examination (May 2023) will be awarded rank certificates.

Regional offices will get in touch with the eligible candidates to provide them with venue timings and important information and confirm their attendance at the ICAI Convocation 2023. The programme details will be communicated via the official website soon.

ICAI CA Final Results 2023 Announced; 8.33% Candidates Pass

According to the statistics, a total of 25,841 candidates took the ICAI CA final exam. Out of them, 2,152 were qualified. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 8.33% for both groups. Jain Akshay Ramesh secured the first position by gaining 77% marks in ICAI CA final results. He was followed by Kalpesh Jain G from Chennai and Prakhar Varshney from New Delhi who bagged second and third ranks at 75.38% and 71.75%.

List of Cities for ICAI Convocation 2023

Check out the 12 cities where the convocation ceremony will be held.

Date City November 4, 2023, Ahmedabad Western Pune Bangalore Southern Chennai Hyderabad Kolkata Eastern Ghaziabad Central Indore Jaipur Ludhiana Northern New Delhi November 4 and 5, 2023 Mumbai Western

