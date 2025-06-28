Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/, Download Hall Ticket Here

ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card: The ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card for the July 3 PG entrance test was made available on June 27. With their login information, candidates can download it from the official website. Make sure all information is accurate, and arrive at the exam location with a valid ID and admit card.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jun 28, 2025, 16:29 IST
ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card Out
ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card Out
Register for Result Updates

ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card: ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card is out on the official website, as per the latest notification released by NTA for both ICAR AIEEA and ICAR AICE JRF/SRF. The ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card can only be downloaded by candidates via the official website. On June 25, 2025, the advance city intimation slip was posted on the official website. On July 3, 2025, the ICAR AIEEA PG Exam is scheduled to take place.

For candidates planning to take the ICAR AIEEA Entrance Exam 2025 on July 3, 2025, the ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card was made available on June 27, 2025. The ICAR AIEEA 2025 Hall Ticket download link is only available to those who have finished the application procedure. 

Candidates must bring their admit card and an official photo ID on test day. Before the test day, candidates should confirm that all the information on their ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit card is accurate. If there are any mistakes, they should get in touch with the exam authorities to get them fixed. 

How to Download the ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card?

Here are the steps for candidates to download the admit card hassle-free.

  • Applicants must go to https://exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/, the official ICAR AIEEA website.

  • The "Download Admit Card" link must be clicked by candidates.

  • Candidates must provide their password and registered email address to log in.

  • When the ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card is displayed on the screen, download it.

  • Download it, then print it off for your records.

ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card? Details Mentioned

Candidates must ensure that the following details are correct in their ICAR AIEEA Hall Ticket 2025:

  • Name

  • Exam center

  • Date and time

  • Photographs 

ICAR AIEEA PG 2025: Exam Pattern

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) version of the ICAR AIEEA PG 2025 exam will be administered on July 3, 2025. There will be 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the exam, which will last 120 minutes or two hours. According to the marking scheme, each right response will receive four marks, and each wrong response will result in one mark being subtracted. If a question is not attempted, no points will be awarded or taken away. Only English will be used for the exam.

Related Stories

On behalf of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the nationwide Testing Agency (NTA) administers the ICAR AIEEA PG, a nationwide entrance exam. Students wishing to enroll in postgraduate (PG) and doctorate (PhD) programs in agriculture and related sciences at various agricultural institutions (AU) around India take the test.


Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News