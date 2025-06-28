ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/, Download Hall Ticket Here

ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card: ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card is out on the official website, as per the latest notification released by NTA for both ICAR AIEEA and ICAR AICE JRF/SRF. The ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card can only be downloaded by candidates via the official website. On June 25, 2025, the advance city intimation slip was posted on the official website. On July 3, 2025, the ICAR AIEEA PG Exam is scheduled to take place.

For candidates planning to take the ICAR AIEEA Entrance Exam 2025 on July 3, 2025, the ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card was made available on June 27, 2025. The ICAR AIEEA 2025 Hall Ticket download link is only available to those who have finished the application procedure.

Candidates must bring their admit card and an official photo ID on test day. Before the test day, candidates should confirm that all the information on their ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit card is accurate. If there are any mistakes, they should get in touch with the exam authorities to get them fixed.