ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/, Download Hall Ticket Here

ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card: ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card is out on the official website, as per the latest notification released by NTA for both ICAR AIEEA and ICAR AICE JRF/SRF. The ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card can only be downloaded by candidates via the official website. On June 25, 2025, the advance city intimation slip was posted on the official website. On July 3, 2025, the ICAR AIEEA PG Exam is scheduled to take place.
For candidates planning to take the ICAR AIEEA Entrance Exam 2025 on July 3, 2025, the ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card was made available on June 27, 2025. The ICAR AIEEA 2025 Hall Ticket download link is only available to those who have finished the application procedure.
Candidates must bring their admit card and an official photo ID on test day. Before the test day, candidates should confirm that all the information on their ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit card is accurate. If there are any mistakes, they should get in touch with the exam authorities to get them fixed.
How to Download the ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card?
Here are the steps for candidates to download the admit card hassle-free.
-
Applicants must go to https://exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/, the official ICAR AIEEA website.
-
The "Download Admit Card" link must be clicked by candidates.
-
Candidates must provide their password and registered email address to log in.
-
When the ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card is displayed on the screen, download it.
-
Download it, then print it off for your records.
ICAR AIEEA 2025 Admit Card? Details Mentioned
Candidates must ensure that the following details are correct in their ICAR AIEEA Hall Ticket 2025:
-
Name
-
Exam center
-
Date and time
-
Photographs
ICAR AIEEA PG 2025: Exam Pattern
The Computer-Based Test (CBT) version of the ICAR AIEEA PG 2025 exam will be administered on July 3, 2025. There will be 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the exam, which will last 120 minutes or two hours. According to the marking scheme, each right response will receive four marks, and each wrong response will result in one mark being subtracted. If a question is not attempted, no points will be awarded or taken away. Only English will be used for the exam.
On behalf of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the nationwide Testing Agency (NTA) administers the ICAR AIEEA PG, a nationwide entrance exam. Students wishing to enroll in postgraduate (PG) and doctorate (PhD) programs in agriculture and related sciences at various agricultural institutions (AU) around India take the test.
