ICMAI CMA Exam Dates 2022 (OUT): Check CMA Foundation, Inter and Final Exam Dates for December Session Here

ICMAI CMA Exam Dates 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the December session ICMAI CMA exam dates for Foundation, Inter and Final Courses in online mode. Candidates can download the complete ICMAI CMA exam dates for the December session from the official website - icmai.in.

As per the released schedule, the CMA Foundation exam for December 2022 session will be conducted on 13th January 2023 whereas the Inter and Final exams will be held from 5th to 12th January 2023. ICMAI CMA Foundation exam for the December session will be held in remote proctored mode and CMA Inter and Final exams will be conducted in offline mode.

ICMAI CMA Dates 2022 For December Session

Particulars Dates Release of ICMAI CMA Exam Form 29th September 2022 (Available) Last date to apply for ICMAI CMA 13th November 2022 CMA Foundation Exam 13th January 2023 CMA Inter and Final Exam 5th to 12th January 2023 CMA Inter and Final Result 17th March 2023

ICMAI CMA Exam Form 2022

Along with the exam dates, the authorities have also released the exam form of ICMAI CMA. Candidates who wish to appear for the CMA December session 2022 can fill up the exam application form along with payment of fees. The last date to submit the ICMAI CMA Foundation exam form is 13th November 2022. Whereas the CMA Inter and Final exam forms can be submitted till 5th November 2022. To fill up the ICMAI CMA exam form 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website.

On the homepage, click on ICMAI exam form and a new page will be displayed. Now, enter login details and complete one-time registration by using the CMA course registration number, date of birth, email address, etc. Further, fill up the form and pay the ICMAI CMA December exam fee.

ICMAI CMA Exam Fee 2022