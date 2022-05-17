ICSI CSEET 2022 Result Date For May Session Released, Check Result Date Here

ICSI CSEET 2022 Result: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the date and time of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)2022 result for May session. As per the released date, the CSEET May session result will be declared on 18th May 2022 at 4 PM. Once releases, students will be able to check their ICSI CSEET result 2022 for May session at icsi.edu. Also, a direct link will be provided here on this page for the candidates to check their result. The CS entrance exam for the May session was held on 7th and 9th May 2022 in online proctored mode.

How To Check CSEET 2022 Result for May Session?

Everyone can check their ICSI CSEET result by visiting the official website - icsi.edu. On the homepage, they need to click on the designated result link. A new login window will be displayed on the screen. Enter registration number and date of birth and check and download the CSEET 2022 result. Also, take a print out for future reference.

Check ICSI CSEET Result 2022 Notice PDF

What Details Will Be Mentioned on the CSEET Result 2022 for May Session?

After the declaration of CSEET 2022 result, candidates will be able to check the subject wise break up of marks. Also, the result of CSEET will have the following details - name of the candidates, minimum marks required, marks, unique ID or registration number, subjects etc. The formal e-result-cum-mark sheet of CSEET will be uploaded on the official website.

Will Candidates Get Their CSEET Result 2022 in Offline Mode?

Candidates will not get results or marks statements in physical mode and they will be required to download their CSEET scorecards from the official website only. To qualify for CSEET 2022, candidates will be required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in all four papers and 50% aggregate marks. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Also Read: COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens at comedk.org, Know Steps To Edit