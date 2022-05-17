Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens at comedk.org, Know Steps To Edit

    COMEDK UGET application correction window 2022 has started at comedk.org. Candidates can make changes till 19th May 2022. Check details here 

    Published On: May 17, 2022 16:38 IST
    COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Correction Window
    COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Correction Window

    COMEDK UGET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started the online application correction window for COMEDK UGET 2022. Those who have already registered and want to edit details or make some corrections in the application form  of COMEDK UGET can do so at comedk.org. 

    They will be able to modify details in the application form till 19th May by 11.55 pm. Candidates can only make amendments to certain information category details, test city preference, and more. the COMEDK UGET 2022 exam will be conducted on 19th June. 

    COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Correction Facility - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    COMEDK UGET 2022 Dates 

    Events

    Dates

    COMEDK UGET Application Correction Window

    17th May 2022

    Last date to make corrections 

    19th May 2022

    COMEDK UGET

    19th June 2022

    How to Make Corrections in COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Form? 

    To make corrections in the application form of COMEDK UGET 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - comedk.org. Now, login in using the required credentials. The application form will appear in the screen. Candidates can edit COMEDK application form 2022 and make the necessary changes in the application form. Now submit and download the form. 

    The administering body has also issued a helpline number and a mail ID to address queries on application and other details. These are 080 4667106 and studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.

    What Details Can Be Edited in the COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Form? 

    Candidates will be able to make changes in these fields - Category details, Test city preference, Academic details and they can make changed in the uploaded documents such as photograph and signature. “Edit Facility for COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE Applications Will Be Available in Candidate Login from 17 May 2022 (10:00 AM) to 19 May 2022 (11:55 PM),” a statement on the COMEDK website said. 

    About COMEDK UGET and COMEDK Uni-GAUGE-E

    COMEDK UGET and COMEDK Uni-GAUGE-E is held as a combined exam for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes in Karnataka. The test will be computer-based and will be conducted on an all-India basis across the country. 

    Also Read: TANCET 2022 Result Dates Announced, Check schedule here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register For Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories