COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens at comedk.org, Know Steps To Edit

COMEDK UGET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started the online application correction window for COMEDK UGET 2022. Those who have already registered and want to edit details or make some corrections in the application form of COMEDK UGET can do so at comedk.org.

They will be able to modify details in the application form till 19th May by 11.55 pm. Candidates can only make amendments to certain information category details, test city preference, and more. the COMEDK UGET 2022 exam will be conducted on 19th June.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Correction Facility - Direct Link (Available Now)

COMEDK UGET 2022 Dates

Events Dates COMEDK UGET Application Correction Window 17th May 2022 Last date to make corrections 19th May 2022 COMEDK UGET 19th June 2022

How to Make Corrections in COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Form?

To make corrections in the application form of COMEDK UGET 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - comedk.org. Now, login in using the required credentials. The application form will appear in the screen. Candidates can edit COMEDK application form 2022 and make the necessary changes in the application form. Now submit and download the form.

The administering body has also issued a helpline number and a mail ID to address queries on application and other details. These are 080 4667106 and studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.

What Details Can Be Edited in the COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Form?

Candidates will be able to make changes in these fields - Category details, Test city preference, Academic details and they can make changed in the uploaded documents such as photograph and signature. “Edit Facility for COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE Applications Will Be Available in Candidate Login from 17 May 2022 (10:00 AM) to 19 May 2022 (11:55 PM),” a statement on the COMEDK website said.

About COMEDK UGET and COMEDK Uni-GAUGE-E

COMEDK UGET and COMEDK Uni-GAUGE-E is held as a combined exam for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes in Karnataka. The test will be computer-based and will be conducted on an all-India basis across the country.

