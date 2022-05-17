TANCET 2022 Result Dates Announced, Check schedule here

TANCET 2022 Results: Anna University has released the tentative schedule for the declaration of the TANCET 2022 Results. As per the dates provided on the official website, the TANCET 2022 Results are expected to be declared on or before June 10, 2022.

TANCET 2022 examinations were conducted for the MCA, MBA, M.E/ M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan programmes on May 14 and 15, 2022. The TANCET 2022 Results will include the details of the candidates along with the marks secured in the examination and the qualifying status. Students who qualify the TANCET 2022 exams will be eligible for the admissions to the courses offered.

TANCET 2022 Results will be announced on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. To check the TANCET 2022 results students are required to visit the official website and enter the TANCET 2022 Registration number in the result link. Candidates can keep referring to this page to get updates on the TANCET 2022 Results 2022.

How to check the TANCET 2022 Results

The TANCET 2022 Results will be available on the official website of Anna University-TANCET. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the TANCET 2022 Results.

To check the TANCET 2022 Results students are required to visit the official website and click on the result link available on the official website

Candidates can now enter the TANCET 2022 Registration number and password in the result link provided. The TANCET 2022 Results will be displayed. Candidates can download the TANCET 2022 Results for further reference

Details mentioned on TANCET 2022 Results

The TANCET 2022 Results will be announced on the official website of Anna University. The TANCET 2022 Results will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the examination, marks secured, total marks and the qualifying status of the students.

