ICSI CSEET November 2023 Registrations Close In Two Days, Get List of Documents and Marking Scheme Here

CSEET November 2023 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the CSEET November 2023 session registrations on October 15, 2023. With just two days remaining before the closing of the registration link for the CS Executive Entrance Test, eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of CSEET and complete the registration and application link.

The link for candidates to register for the CSEET November 2023 exams is now available on the official website. To apply, candidates must first visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link provided on the official website. After completing the registration students can fill out the application form and submit the CSEET application fee.

The ICSI CSEET November 2023 session registration link is on the official website - icsi.edu. Eligible candidates yet to submit the applications can also click on the direct link given here to apply.

CSEET November 2023 Session Link - Click Here

Steps to Apply for CSEET 2023

The registration link for the CSEET November 2023 exams will close on October 15, 2023. Candidates applying can also follow the steps given here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CSEET

Step 2: Click on latest updates section and visit the registration link

Step 3: Read through the guidelines and instructions provided and click on proceed

Step 4: Fill out the details and complete the registration process

Step 5: Fill in the details on the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final application submission link

Documents to be Uploaded

When filling out the CSEET 2023 application form, candidates are required to upload soft copies of the following documents in their CSEET November 2023 application

Photograph of the candidate Signature of the candidate DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate) Admit Card/ Hall Ticket for 10+2 Examinations (if appearing) 10+2 Pass Certificate/ Mark Sheet Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession) Identity proof(Adhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card)

CSEET 2023 Marking Scheme

Officials have released the marking scheme for the November 2023 session exams. Candidates can check the marking scheme below.

Subject Total Questions Marks Business Communication 35 50 Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning 35 50 Economic and Business Environment 35 50 Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude 35 50

