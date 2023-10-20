IIT JAM 2024 Registration Close Today, Check Documents Required and Application Fee Here

JAM 2024 Registrations: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will close the registration window for IIT JAM 2024 today. Students yet to apply for the JAM 2024 entrance exam can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.
The JAM 2024 entrance exam will be conducted on February 11, 2024. Students clearing the JAM 2024 exams will be eligible for admission to MSc, MSc Tech, MS Research, MSc.-MTech dual degree, Joint MSc - PhD, and MSc - PhD dual degree courses offered in IITs and other participating institutions. Candidates registering for the exams are required to have a valid email ID and mobile number to be submitted during the registration.
JAM 2024 registration and application link is available on the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the online registration and application process through the link given here.
JAM 2024 Registration - Click Here
IIT JAM 2024 Registration Process
The registration link for the IIT JAM 2024 entrance exam is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to complete the JAM 2024 registration and application process.
Step 1: Visit the official website of JAM 2024
Step 2: Click on the JAM 2024 registration link
Step 3: Enter details such as candidate name, email ID, mobile number and password
Step 4: Login using the user ID and password
Step 5: Upload photograph, signature, and other documents like certificate
Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link
Documents Required To Apply
The following documents are required to be submitted when filling out the JAMM 2024 applications
- 10th (SSC) marksheet
- Specifications for photograph
- Specifications for signature
- PwD guidelines
- Category certificate
JAM 2024 Application Fee
|
Gender / Category
|
Fees Amount
|
One Test Paper
|
Two Test Papers
|
Female / SC / ST / PwD*
|
₹ 900
|
₹ 1250
|
All others
|
₹ 1800
|
₹ 2500
