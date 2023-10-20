IIT JAM 2024 Registration Close Today, Check Documents Required and Application Fee Here

JAM 2024 Registrations: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will close the registration window for IIT JAM 2024 today. Students yet to apply for the JAM 2024 entrance exam can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

The JAM 2024 entrance exam will be conducted on February 11, 2024. Students clearing the JAM 2024 exams will be eligible for admission to MSc, MSc Tech, MS Research, MSc.-MTech dual degree, Joint MSc - PhD, and MSc - PhD dual degree courses offered in IITs and other participating institutions. Candidates registering for the exams are required to have a valid email ID and mobile number to be submitted during the registration.

JAM 2024 registration and application link is available on the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the online registration and application process through the link given here.

JAM 2024 Registration - Click Here

IIT JAM 2024 Registration Process

The registration link for the IIT JAM 2024 entrance exam is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to complete the JAM 2024 registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAM 2024

Step 2: Click on the JAM 2024 registration link

Step 3: Enter details such as candidate name, email ID, mobile number and password

Step 4: Login using the user ID and password

Step 5: Upload photograph, signature, and other documents like certificate

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Documents Required To Apply

The following documents are required to be submitted when filling out the JAMM 2024 applications

10th (SSC) marksheet

Specifications for photograph

Specifications for signature

PwD guidelines

Category certificate

JAM 2024 Application Fee

Gender / Category Fees Amount One Test Paper Two Test Papers Female / SC / ST / PwD* ₹ 900 ₹ 1250 All others ₹ 1800 ₹ 2500

Also Read: TS ICET 2023 Counselling Special Phase Provisional Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here