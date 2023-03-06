    IIT Madras: Education Minister Launches BS in Electronic Systems Today, Check Eligibility, Application Fees Here

    Union Edu Minister has launched BS in Electronic Systems programme at IITM today, March 6, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates can check the course structure at the official website- study.iitm.ac.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Mar 6, 2023 13:54 IST
    Union Edu Minister launches BS in Electronic Systems programme at IIT Madras
    Union Edu Minister launches BS in Electronic Systems programme at IIT Madras

    IIT Madras: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electronic Systems programme at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras today, March 6, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for BS degree programme in Electronic Systems can apply by visiting the official website- study.iitm.ac.in/es/

    BS in Electronic Systems Programme Details - Direct Link

    As per some media reports, this is the second BS programme that has been launched at Indian Institute of Madras (IIT) after the BS in Data Science and Application, which has over 17,000 students studying currently. 

    Check the Tweet below:

    Launch of @iitmadras’s online course for Bachelor in Science in Electronic Systems by the Hon'ble Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp. https://t.co/vObt4sreKr @PIBHRD @PIB_India

    — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) March 6, 2023

    BS in Electronic Systems Important Dates

    According to the information provided on the official website, students can go through the important dates in the table given below.

    Events

    Dates

    Application Open

    To be Announced

    Application Window Closes

    June 20, 2023

    Qualifier Phase Week 1 Starts

    June 30, 2023

    Qualifier Exam

    August 6, 2023

    Who is Eligible for BS in Electronic System Programme?

    Students who are wishing to apply for the BS degree programme in Electronic Systems can check the eligibility criteria below:

    • Students who have studied Mathematics and Physics in their Class 12th are eligible to apply in this degree programme.
    • Candidates who have appeared for their Class 11 final examinations can also apply, and those students who qualify can join the BS degree programme in Electronic Systems after passing their Class 12.

    Application Fees for BS in Electronic System Programme 

    According to the information available on the official website, students can check the application fees in the table below:

    Category

    Amount

    General, OBC and EWS

    Rs 6,000

    SC / ST / PwD (>= 40% disability)

    Rs 3,000

    SC / ST Applicant who is also PwD (>= 40% disability)

    Rs 1,500

     BS in Electronic System Programme

    Through this programme, students will have the unique opportunity to develop or create industry-ready skills to design and build Electronic and embedded systems, the official website of IIT Madras stated. As per the recent updates, students will get a choice to exit the programme earlier with a foundation-level certificate or diploma degree. 

