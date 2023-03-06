IIT Madras: Education Minister Launches BS in Electronic Systems Today, Check Eligibility, Application Fees Here

IIT Madras: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electronic Systems programme at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras today, March 6, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for BS degree programme in Electronic Systems can apply by visiting the official website- study.iitm.ac.in/es/

As per some media reports, this is the second BS programme that has been launched at Indian Institute of Madras (IIT) after the BS in Data Science and Application, which has over 17,000 students studying currently.

Launch of @iitmadras’s online course for Bachelor in Science in Electronic Systems by the Hon'ble Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp. https://t.co/vObt4sreKr @PIBHRD @PIB_India

— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) March 6, 2023

BS in Electronic Systems Important Dates

According to the information provided on the official website, students can go through the important dates in the table given below.

Events Dates Application Open To be Announced Application Window Closes June 20, 2023 Qualifier Phase Week 1 Starts June 30, 2023 Qualifier Exam August 6, 2023

Who is Eligible for BS in Electronic System Programme?

Students who are wishing to apply for the BS degree programme in Electronic Systems can check the eligibility criteria below:

Students who have studied Mathematics and Physics in their Class 12th are eligible to apply in this degree programme.

Candidates who have appeared for their Class 11 final examinations can also apply, and those students who qualify can join the BS degree programme in Electronic Systems after passing their Class 12.

Application Fees for BS in Electronic System Programme

According to the information available on the official website, students can check the application fees in the table below:

Category Amount General, OBC and EWS Rs 6,000 SC / ST / PwD (>= 40% disability) Rs 3,000 SC / ST Applicant who is also PwD (>= 40% disability) Rs 1,500

BS in Electronic System Programme

Through this programme, students will have the unique opportunity to develop or create industry-ready skills to design and build Electronic and embedded systems, the official website of IIT Madras stated. As per the recent updates, students will get a choice to exit the programme earlier with a foundation-level certificate or diploma degree.

