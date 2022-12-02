IIT Madras Placement 2022: Phase 1 Recorded 445 Offers Including 15 International Offers

IIT Madras Placement 2022: As per the updates, at the end of Session 1.1 in day 1 of Phase 1 of IIT Madras placements for 2022-23 academic year, a total number of 445 offers have been made. A total of 25 offers with annual pay packages of Rs 1 crore has been received. Whereas a total of 15 international offers has been from four companies at the end of Session 1.1.

A total of 1,722 students have registered for the IIT-M placements across various streams while 331 companies are participating for phase-1 placements this year. The phase 1 of IIT Madras placements is expected to continue till December 7, 2022. Earlier, IITM students have done well in their internships and have attracted many PPOs this year.

Main Recruiters at IIT Madras Placements 2022

As per media reports, the main recruiters of this year include Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, Microsoft, Graviton, Flipkart, Morgan Stanley, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase and Co, P&G, Optiver, and McKinsey. The public sector companies that are recruiting during IIT Madras phase 1 include ONGC and Centre for Development of Telematics (CDoT). The companies will be recruiting for a total of 722 profiles.

Pre-Placement Offers at IIT Madras

Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said - “Placement is the most important festival of IIT Madras. There are great expectations from both parents and students. I am sure the students are very excited. We have got some of the major companies who have come for the placements. I am sure this year it will be rewarding both for the recruiters and for the students. In addition, IIT Madras recorded the highest number of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) this year, which is a pointer that the current placement will also be very successful.”

IIT Madras Student's Performance in Interview

Professor Sathyan Subbiah, Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras, said, “Our students have done well in the interviews and I am happy see them bag attractive placement offers. Earlier, IITM students have already done well in their internships and have attracted many PPOs this year. It is great to see the confidence that companies are placing in IIT Madras trained students, even during the relatively challenging economic times.”

