JEE Main 2023, NEET, CUET Updates: UGC to Announce Exam Dates In Few Weeks, Say Media Reports

    Updated: Nov 30, 2022 13:42 IST
    JEE Main 2023, NEET, CUET Updates: Going as per media reports, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has informed that the national-level entrance exams like - NEET, JEE Main 2023, CUET, and GATE 2023 exam dates will be announced in a few weeks. Also, the NTA has formed a committee including experts from IITs to work on a time plan for JEE Main, NEET 2023, CUET, and GATE entrance exams. 

    Candidates who wish to appear in any of these national-level exams can expect JEE Main 2023, NEET, CUET and GATE dates soon in a few weeks. Also according to different media reports, the JEE Main application form 2023 is likely to be released anytime soon now at nta.ac.in. 

    UGC Chairman on JEE Main, NEET 2023 Exam Dates

    As per media reports, the UGC chairman stated - “The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formed a committee involving experts from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) who have extensive experience in conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) and Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023). They are working on a time plan for all the exams, including NEET, JEE and CUET.” He further informed that - “Hopefully, in another few weeks, we will announce this schedule so that these students will have an idea when these exams are going to be held.” 

    Merging of JEE, NEET with CUET 

    As per reports, it was speculated that the officials are planning to merge JEE Main, NEET with CUET. However, the merging of the MBBS entrance test, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) have been put to rest by the Education Minister.

    He informed that there is no immediate plan to merge NEET-UG and JEE Main with the CUET. There is no proposal of merging NEET, JEE with CUET and it will take at least two years to decide upon the concept of a merger of the three exams and to conduct a combined test. 

