IIT Zanzibar Admission: Last Date to Apply for BSc, MTech Programme in Data Science and AI Today

IIT Zanzibar Admission: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will close the registration window for admission to its 1st offshore campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania today: August 5, 2023. Interested students can apply for the BSc programme in data science and artificial intelligence (AI) or the two-year MTech programme in data science and AI. The application deadline is August 5, 2023.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a screening test after the application deadline. The screening test for BSc will be held on 3rd September 2023, while the screening test for MTech will be held on 20th August 2023. IIT Madras campus offers 70 seats in the BSc programme. All nationalities are welcome to study at IIT Zanzibar. The academic session at the Zanzibar campus will commence on October 24.

IIT Zanzibar Admission 2023- Direct Link (Apply Here)

The direct link to register is provided below:

BSc Programme Click Here MTech Programme Click Here

IIT Zanzibar Admission: S$12,000 for UG, US$4,000 for PG Programmes

Applicants will be charged an annual fee of 12,000 US$ per year for Undergraduate (UG) programmes at the International Institute of Technology Zanzibar, and 4,000 US$ per year for Postgraduate (PG) programmes at the same institution, excluding hostel fees.

IIT Zanzibar Admission Process: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Interested ones must check out the eligibility requirements before applying:

For BS programmes, candidates have to have completed Class 12 or Class 12+ in the last 3 years. Candidates who have passed the qualifying exam before 2020 are not eligible for BS programmes.

There is no age limit for MTech programmes. Candidates can apply for MTech programmes as per their educational qualifications.

IIT to Set Up Campus in Tanzania to Strengthen Research Partnerships

The aim of the new campus of the IIT in Tanzania is to strengthen research partnerships with leading academic institutions around the world. The academic programmes, curriculum, student selection, and pedagogy will be carried out by the IIT in Madras, while the capital and operational costs will be borne by the government of Zanzibar.

