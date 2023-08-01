IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus to Offer Data Science and AI Degrees; Applications Open

In order to establish a new campus in Zanzibar, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has joined forces with the governments of India and Zanzibar. The campus will offer academic degrees in data science and artificial intelligence beginning in October 2023.

The programs, which comprise a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Data Science & AI and a two-year Master of Technology degree in Data Science & AI, are open to applicants from all countries. The courses are meant to educate students for professions in the quickly expanding fields of data science and artificial intelligence.

Data Science and AI Programs at IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus: Apply Now!

The programmes are currently accepting applications. Interested candidates can visit the IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus website for further details.

Along with an extensive curriculum that covers every facet of data science and artificial intelligence, students will have access to a number of exciting options while pursuing their studies. These include the ability to complete some degree requirements at the IIT Madras campus in Chennai, India, as well as study abroad and semester exchange programs with partner universities of IITM in the U.K. and Australia, among other nations.

Candidates can submit the application forms in online mode. The last date to submit the form is August 5, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website at zanzibar.iitm.ac.in, for information regarding fees, housing and living expenses, sample test questions, financial help, and other specifics.

IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus Admissions to Include Screening Test, Faculty Interviews

In addition to a screening test and faculty interviews, the admissions procedure for the IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus will comprise both. The screening exam will encompass analytical skills, science, math, and English. For the BS program, applicants must have completed Class XII, Form VI, or an equivalent exam within the last three years. For the MTech program, applicants must have completed a 4-year UG degree in any engineering or scientific area.

Moreover, students in Zanzibar will get access to the outstanding campus innovation ecosystem of IIT Madras and will have the chance to communicate with a large network of IITM alumni. Deserving, meritorious students are eligible for financial aid.

