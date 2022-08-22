JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow: Check at jeeadv.ac.in, Get Link Here

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will be releasing the JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card tomorrow - August 23, 2022. The JEE Advanced 2022 examinations will be conducted on August 28, 2022 across the designated exam centres. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance examinations can download the admit card through the link provided here.

The JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by students to the exam centre. Those reporting to the centre without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam. The JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card will be available on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. To download the Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the Login credentials in the login link provided.

Details given on JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card

The JEE Advanced 2022 Admit card will contain the details of the candidates appearing for the exam along with the exam day schedule and instructions to be followed. The details mentioned on the JEE Advanced 2922 Admit Card include

Candidate name and roll number

Name of examination

Examination schedule

Reporting time to exam centre

Instructions to be followed

About JEE Advanced

JEE Advanced 2022 is conducted for the admissions to the IITs for the Engineering programme. Students who have qualified the JEE Main 2022 exams are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced exams. The students who qualify JEE Advanced 2022 will be able to apply for the counselling procedure following which the seat allotment list will be released and the final admissions will be conducted.

The JEE Advanced 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on August 28, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM while the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The JEE Advanced 2022 Results are expected to be announced by September 11, 2022.

