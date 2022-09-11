JEE Advanced Result 2022 (Declared): Check IIT JEE Result at jeeadv.ac.in, Know How To Download

JEE Advanced Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the JEE Advanced result in online mode. Candidates can check their JEE Advanced result 2022 at jeeadv.ac.in. To check the JEE Advanced exam result 2022, candidates have to enter their registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

Along with the IIT JEE Advanced result, candidates can check the JEE Advanced cutoff 2022. According to media reports, as many as 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced exam this year. All the successful candidates in JEE Advanced 2022 participate in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will be conducted on 12th September.

How To download JEE Advanced Result 2022?

IIT Bombay has announced the result for the JEE Advanced 2022 in online mode only. The JEE Advanced 2022 result has also been notified to students through a text message on the registered mobile numbers. All the candidates who appeared for the exam can download the JEE Advanced result 2022 by visiting the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

They will have to use the required credentials - roll number, date of birth and phone number to check their JEE Advanced result 2022. It is to be noted that individual rank cards will not be sent to candidates. Candidates will be required to download the scorecard to participate in the seat allotment process.

As per media reports, R K Shishir of the IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE Advanced 2022. He obtained 314 marks out of 360 marks. Tanishka Kabra of the IIT Delhi zone is the top-ranked female with CRL 16. She has secured 277 marks out of 360.

What Details are Mentioned in JEE Advanced Result 2022?

JEE Advanced 2022 result will include qualifying status, rank secured in the common rank list, All India Rank (AIR), subject-wise scores in both papers 1 & 2, total positive marks and total scores. Along with the declaration of the result, the authorities have also released the JEE Advanced 2022 final answer key. The result of JEE Advanced 2022 is compiled based on final answer key.

