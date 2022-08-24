JEE Advanced 2022: Exam Day Guidelines Released, Check Important Do's and Don'ts for IIT Entrance Test Here

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct JEE Advanced 2022 exam on 28th August. While going for the exam, candidates will have to carry a photo and a valid ID proof along with an admit card to the JEE Advanced 2022 exam centre. Along with this, they must check the items to carry at the exam centres that is mentioned on the admit card.

Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced 2022 must check the exam day guidelines and adhere to them during the examination. IIT Bombay has released the JEE Advanced 2022 exam day guidelines at jeeadv.ac.in along with hall tickets. All the candidates can go through the detailed guidelines and do's and don'ts here.

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Day Instructions

The reporting time is mentioned on the JEE Advanced admit card, therefore, candidates are advised to reach their allotted exam centres before the reporting time.

At the time of entry, the filled-in self-declaration form on the admit card, and body temperature will be checked.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the JEE Advanced exam hall before the exam gets over.

Candidates will have to carry their JEE Advanced admit card 2022 along with a valid Id proof to the exam centre.

Candidates must follow the instructions of the invigilator inside the exam hall.

They must sit in their allotted seats inside the exam hall. The unnecessary movement inside the exam hall is prohibited.

Parents are not allowed to enter the examination venue under any circumstances.

Do’s for JEE Advanced 2022

Candidates can only carry pens and pencils.

Only transparent water bottles are allowed to be carried to the JEE Advanced 2022 exam centre.

Candidates might be given sheets for rough work during the exam. They must return it to the invigilator after the exam concludes.

Hand Sanitizers will be provided at entry points and inside the centre at various places.

Candidates must wear their masks and maintain social distancing at all times.

Don'ts for JEE Advanced 2022

Candidates should not carry items such as mobile, calculator etc. to the centre.

Also, no handbags or backpacks are allowed inside the JEE Advanced exam centre.

No candidates are allowed to wear items containing metals like rings, earrings, bracelets, etc. to the centre.

They must not carry printed, blank, handwritten or white paper or piece of paper or writing pad

Once the exam gets over, wait for instructions from the invigilator and not get up from their seats until advised.

JEE Advanced 2022

This year, IIT Bombay will be conducting Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 on 28th August in two parts, ie. Paper 1, and Paper 2. The exam will be held only in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in English and Hindi. The total duration of the exam will be 6 hours. The JEE Advanced exam is jointly organised by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs namely IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Roorkee.

