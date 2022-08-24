CUET 2022 Phase 6 Exam Begins Today, Know Exam-day Guidelines, Last Minute Check List Here

CUET 2022 Phase 6 Exam Begins: National Testing Agency will begin the Phase 6 of the Common University Entrance Test, CUET from today. As per the schedule, the CUET Exam Phase 6 Test will commence from 24th August 2022 - Wednesday in which a total of 2.46 lakh candidates will be appearing for the national-level university entrance examination. The last and final phase of CUET 2022 Exam will be held on 24th, 25th, 26th and 30th August 2022. With several technical glitches faced during earlier rounds at multiple exam centres, it is important for candidates to know and be aware of the exam-day guidelines, last minute check list that is to be followed for the CUET Phase 6 Examination. The same has been explained in brief below: CUET 2022 Phase 6 - Exam Day Guidelines • CUET 2022 Admit Cards: Candidates are required to carry the CUET Admit Card 2022 issued to them by the NTA to the exam hall. Admit card is a mandatory document without which they entry will not be allowed inside the exam centre. The CUET 2022 hall ticket can be downloaded from official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in and needs to be printed on an A4 Size paper. Candidates should make sure that their application number and date of birth mentioned on the admit card is correct. • Supporting ID Proof: Along with the NTA issued admit card, candidates also need to carry a government issued Identify Proof. The ID proof that you carry to exam hall must contain a photograph along with other personal details including your name and date of birth. Exam invigilators will verify the details provided on CUET 2022 admit card against the ID proof before allowing you to appear for the exam. • Reporting Time: Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre on time according to the reporting time mentioned on your hall ticket. After reaching the exam centre, students will be required to undergo mandatory security check and they will also have to find out the exam hall, where they would be appearing for the test. Therefore, reaching in time for the CUET 2022 exam is important to avoid any last-minute rush or hassles. • Passport Size Photograph: Along with admit card, candidates are also required to carry a recent passport size photograph to the examination centre. This photograph will have to be pasted on the attendance sheet at the exam centre. • Things Allowed in Exam Centre: Candidates should note that they are allowed to carry only admit card, 1 Original photo identity card, a transparent water bottle and a black ball point pen inside the exam hall. Candidates are also allowed to wear simple watch inside the exam hall. • Things Not Allowed in Exam Centre: Candidates are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices, including smartphones, smartphones, fitness band etc inside the exam hall. Apart from this, candidates also cannot carry any type of Jewellery, Study material or Geometry box/ pouch/ scale/ pencil-box in the examination hall. CUET 2022 will be conducted in 385 Centres across 241 Cities including 09 Cities outside India i.e. Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait City. Team Jagranjosh wishes good luck to all the candidates appearing for CUET Phase 6 Exam from today. Also Read: CUET 2022: Grievance redressal e-mail for rescheduling exams, Check details here