    JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Admit Card OUT, Check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Admit Card is now available on the official website. Candidates who will be appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Exams can visit the official website of JEE Main 2023 to download the admit card.

    Updated: Jan 23, 2023 12:28 IST
    JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card
    JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card

    JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Admit Card on the official website. Students who will be appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams from tomorrow - January 24, 2023 onwards can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency to download the exam admit card. Candidates can enter the JEE Main 2023 Application Number and Date of Birth in the Admit Card link to download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card.

    JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Day 1 exam Admit Card is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Day Admit Card through the direct link given here. 

    JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card - Click Here

    JEE Main 2023 Official notification - Click Here

    JEE Main 2023 Jan 24 Admit Card - Click Here

    How to Download JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Day 2 Admit Card

    The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Admit Card is available on the official website of JEE Main 2023. To download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card candidates can visit the official website and login using the required credentials. 

    Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Admit Card link

    Step 3: Enter the Application Number and Password in the admit card link

    Step 4: The Day 2 Exam Admit Card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Day 2 Admit Card for further reference

