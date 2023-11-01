JEE Main 2024 Registration Likely to Begin Either Tonight or Tomorrow; Details Inside

JEE Main 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination, JE Main by either tonight or tomorrow morning. As per the media reports, the application form is expected to be released by the end of November 1, 2023, on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reportedly, aspirants will be provided with a month to fill out their JEE Main 2024 application forms. Afterward, the admit cards and city intimation slips will be issued. Candidates going to appear in the exam must carry a hall ticket to the examination hall. Otherwise, they will not be granted entry inside.

JEE Main 2024 Registration- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to register for the exam is mentioned below:

JEE Main 2024 Registration Link Click Here

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date and Session

JEE Main 2024 first session is likely to be held in January whereas the second session will take place in April like the previous year. The 1st session will lie between January 24 and February 1, 2024, and the 2nd session will be administered from April 1 to 15, 2024.

JEE Main exam is held for admission to BTech and architectural programmes. The exam is conducted for BE BTech, BArch, and BPlanning papers. The question paper will have internal choices within streams- physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

In 2023, there were 11.62 lakh JEE Main registrations overall. Of those, 11.13 lakh candidates took part in the exam's two sessions, which were held on 13 different dates between January 24 and April 15.

