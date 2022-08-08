    JEE Main Toppers List 2022: 24 Candidates Score Perfect 100 NTA Score, Check Complete List Here

    JEE Main Toppers List 2022: NTA declared JEE Main 2022 Results for Session 2 Today Morning. Along with the JEE Main July Results, the exam authority has also declared the JEE Main 2022 Toppers list which consist of 24 Candidates who have scored 100 percentile marks. Check JEE Main Toppers List Here.

    JEE Main Toppers List 2022: With the declaration of JEE Main 2022 Result, the exam authority has now also released the JEE Main Toppers List 2022 for the Session 2 of the engineering entrance exam. NTA - National Testing Agency declared the JEE Main 2022 Result for the July Session of the exam during the early morning hours for all the candidates who had appeared for the test in a Session 2. Such candidates can now log onto the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in and check their individual results for JEE Main 2022 July Session. As pre latest reports, a total of 24 candidates have secured 100 percentile marks in the JEE Main July Results and have been declared as JEE Main Toppers by the testing agency. Check out the complete list of JEE Main Toppers 2022 here.

    JEE Main Toppers List 2022 - 24 Candidates Secured NTA 100 Score

    As per the latest information being shared by media agencies, a total of 24 candidates from different states have secured the perfect score of 100 percentile marks in JEE Main July Session. Of the 24 candidates who have scored 100 percentile marks, 5 each are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while 4 are from Rajasthan. Check out the complete list below:

    Candidate's Name

    State

    Penikalapati Ravi Kishore

    Andhra Pradesh

    Pall Jalajakshi

    Andhra Pradesh

    Polisetty Karthikeya

    Andra Pradesh

    Menda Hima Vamsi

    Andra Pradesh

    Koyyana Suhas

    Andra Pradesh

    Sneha Pareek

    Assam

    Arudeep Kumar

    Bihar

    I Sarthak Maheshwari

    Haryana

    Kushagra Srivastava

    Jharkhand

    Bova Haren Sathvik

    Karnataka

    Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil

    Kerala

    Shrenik Mohan Sakala

    Maharashtra

    Mrinal Garg

    Punjab

    Navya

    Rajasthan

    Krishna Sharma

    Rajasthan

    Parth Bhardwaj

    Rajasthan

    Mayank Motwani

    Rajasthan

    Rupesh Biyani

    Telangana

    Dheeraj Kurukunda

    Telangana

    Jasti Yashwanth V V S

    Telangana

    Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya

    Telangana

    Aniket Chattopadhyay

    Telangana

    Kanishk Sharma

    Uttar Pradesh

    Saumitra Garg

    Uttar Pradesh

    JEE Main 2022 Rank Criteria - No Two Candidates to have Same Rank

    Candidates should note that the JEE Main 2022 Toppers list given above is based on the marks or percentile secured by the candidates and is not necessary the rank which has been accorded to them. For 2022 session, NTA has revised the JEE Main 2022 Tie-Breaking Formula on the basis of which ranks will be accorded to the candidates who score same number of marks overall as well as in each of the subjects. In case the date of birth of the candidates also match, instead of giving same rank to such candidates, the agency has prescribed JEE Main Application Number as the tie-breaking formula. The lower the application number the higher the rank accorded to the candidates.

