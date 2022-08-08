JEE Main Toppers List 2022: 24 Candidates Score Perfect 100 NTA Score, Check Complete List Here

JEE Main Toppers List 2022: With the declaration of JEE Main 2022 Result, the exam authority has now also released the JEE Main Toppers List 2022 for the Session 2 of the engineering entrance exam. NTA - National Testing Agency declared the JEE Main 2022 Result for the July Session of the exam during the early morning hours for all the candidates who had appeared for the test in a Session 2. Such candidates can now log onto the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in and check their individual results for JEE Main 2022 July Session. As pre latest reports, a total of 24 candidates have secured 100 percentile marks in the JEE Main July Results and have been declared as JEE Main Toppers by the testing agency. Check out the complete list of JEE Main Toppers 2022 here.

JEE Main Toppers List 2022 - 24 Candidates Secured NTA 100 Score

As per the latest information being shared by media agencies, a total of 24 candidates from different states have secured the perfect score of 100 percentile marks in JEE Main July Session. Of the 24 candidates who have scored 100 percentile marks, 5 each are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while 4 are from Rajasthan. Check out the complete list below:

Candidate's Name State Penikalapati Ravi Kishore Andhra Pradesh Pall Jalajakshi Andhra Pradesh Polisetty Karthikeya Andra Pradesh Menda Hima Vamsi Andra Pradesh Koyyana Suhas Andra Pradesh Sneha Pareek Assam Arudeep Kumar Bihar I Sarthak Maheshwari Haryana Kushagra Srivastava Jharkhand Bova Haren Sathvik Karnataka Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil Kerala Shrenik Mohan Sakala Maharashtra Mrinal Garg Punjab Navya Rajasthan Krishna Sharma Rajasthan Parth Bhardwaj Rajasthan Mayank Motwani Rajasthan Rupesh Biyani Telangana Dheeraj Kurukunda Telangana Jasti Yashwanth V V S Telangana Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya Telangana Aniket Chattopadhyay Telangana Kanishk Sharma Uttar Pradesh Saumitra Garg Uttar Pradesh

NTA declares the final NTA scores for JEE (Main) - 2022 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.); 24 candidates received a 100 NTA Score pic.twitter.com/h8GKwlM7E9 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Rank Criteria - No Two Candidates to have Same Rank

Candidates should note that the JEE Main 2022 Toppers list given above is based on the marks or percentile secured by the candidates and is not necessary the rank which has been accorded to them. For 2022 session, NTA has revised the JEE Main 2022 Tie-Breaking Formula on the basis of which ranks will be accorded to the candidates who score same number of marks overall as well as in each of the subjects. In case the date of birth of the candidates also match, instead of giving same rank to such candidates, the agency has prescribed JEE Main Application Number as the tie-breaking formula. The lower the application number the higher the rank accorded to the candidates.

