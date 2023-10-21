JEECUP Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment for Diploma in Engineering Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh will publish the seat allotment results for the JEECUP Diploma in Engineering Counselling today: October 21, 2023. Candidates who participated in counselling process can check out results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in by entering login details.

According to the JEECUP Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who are allocated seats must pay the acceptance fee. Afterward, they have to visit the district help centres for verification of documents. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

JEECUP 2023 Seat Allotment- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to access results is given below:

JEECUP Diploma in Engineering Counselling 2023 Results Click Here

JEECUP Diploma in Engineering Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates JEECUP Round 7 seat allotment. (All candidates are freeze) October 21, 2023 Online Freeze all candidates and seat acceptance fee payment October 22 to 23, 2023 upto 5.00 PM Document Verification at the district Help Centers October 22 to 23, 2023 upto 5.00 PM Balance fee deposit (only for Freeze candidates) October 22 to 29, 2023 upto 11.59 PM

How to Check JEECUP 2023 Seat Allotment?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Key in login credentials

Step 4: JEECUP Counselling 2023 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Documents Required for JEECUP Counselling 2023

Seat Allotment Letter

JEECUP 2023 Admit Card

JEECUP 2023 Score Card

Class 10, and 12 mark sheets and passing certificates

Passport size photographs

Domicile Certificate

Category Certificate

Migration Certificate

Character Certificate

Also Read: HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results Today at admissions.hpushimla.in