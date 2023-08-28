JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic 3rd Round Choice-filling Begins Today; Check Dates Here

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) begins the third round of UP Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic today: August 28, 2023. Candidates can fill in college and course preferences on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can also update their choices during this period.

According to the JEECUP Counselling 2023 schedule, the UP Polytechnic round 3 seat allotment result will be out on August 31, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee between September 01 to 03, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule for round 3 here.

JEECUP Counselling 2023- (Choice-filling and Updation)

The direct link to fill preferences and update choices is mentioned below:

JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 3 Schedule

Candidates can check out the third-round seat allocation dates below:

Particulars Dates Choice filling/updation August 28 to 30, 2023 JEECUP Seat Allotment 2023 August 31, 2023 Document verification at the district help centres September 01 to 03, 2023 Payment of seat acceptance fee/acceptance cum security fee September 01 to 03, 2023

How to Exercise Web Options in UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to exercise web options:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 3 choice filling/modifications link available

Step 3: Submit application no., password and security pin

Step 4: Now, fill in college and course preferences

Step 5: Save the changes and preview them

Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout

