JNVST 2023: NVS Class 6 Registration Begins, Apply Till Jan 31 at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST 2023: As per the latest updates, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the NVS Class 6 application form 2023-24 for admission. Candidates can fill up the NVS class 6 admission form 2023 in online mode at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs and navodaya.gov.in. They can register and apply for NVS 6th class admissions till January 31, 2023. Further, NVS will also release the JNVST class 6 application correction window to make any required modifications.

While applying online for NVS class 6 admission 2023 it is mandatory to upload the soft copy of the certificate verified by the Headmaster mentioning the candidate's details. As per the announced dates, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) exam for class 6 admissions 2023-24 will be conducted on April 29, 2023. Also the NVS class 6 result is likely to be announced in June 2023.

NVS Class 6 Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply for NVS Class 6 Admission 2023?

Those who wish to take admission in Class 6 in NVS can apply online on the official website - navodaya.gov.in till the specified date. To apply for the JNVST 2023 exam for class 6 admission, candidates can follow the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JNV Class 6 Admissions 2023 link.

3rd Step - A new page will appear. Candidates have login to the account after completing the registration.

4th Step - Now, fill up the JNVST application form and pay the application fees and submit the form.

5th Step - Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy as well.

Who are eligible for NVS Class 6 Admission 2023?

As per the updates, the candidate must be a bonafide resident of the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been located. They must be studying in class 5 in the academic session 2022-23 in a government/ government aided/ recognized school in the same district where JNV is functioning and to which they are seeking admission.

Also, the candidates must have also studied and passed classes 3 and 4 from a government/ government aided/ recognized school spending one full academic session in each class. They must be born between May 1, 2011 and April 30, 2013 (both the dates inclusive).

