CBSE Practical Exams Commence Today for Classes 10 and12, Check Exam Day Instructions Here

CBSE Practical Exams 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the practical exams for school students of Classes 10 and 12 today i.e. January 2, 2023. Students appearing for the exams for the academic session 2022-23 need to carefully read and check all the necessary guidelines issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The examination board will be conducting classes 10 and 12 practical examinations along with project and internal assessment up to February 14, 2023. Moreover, the CBSE board will designate external examiners in order to organize and evaluate practical examinations for Class 12 in Jan-Feb 2023. The CBSE practical exams invigilation by the external examiners will be held in all the schools which are affiliated with CBSE.

CBSE Schedule Details 2023

The students of the particular classes are required to appear for the Practical Examination as well as Project Assessment on the scheduled date and time. No further practicals will be conducted and allowed beyond the specified time frame.

As per the CBSE announcement, several guidelines have been released for the department heads of schools across the country. They are ordered to make proper arrangements for the smooth functioning of the practical exams. The CBSE has stated that the Classes 10 and 12 theory exams will be held from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

CBSE Exam Day Guidelines 2023

The CBSE board has given details of the following Covid guidelines that need to be observed during the practical exams. Students are suggested to strictly obey the guidelines as specified by CBSE.

To avoid mass gatherings and social distancing, the schools should split or separate the group/batch of students into sub-groups of 15 students each.

The first sub-group of 15 students will be able to attend the lab work while the others will be doing the pen and paper work.

Strict actions can be taken against students who are found guilty of any misconduct or misbehaviour during the CBSE practical exams.

CBSE Instructions for Schools

The CBSE board instructed all schools to upload marks of all practical examinations/ project assessments/ internal assessments simultaneously. The mark sheet data should be posted for exams from the commencement date of exams/ assessments till the last date of exams.

CBSE-affiliated schools need to make correct and timely assessments of practical exams for Classes 10 and Class 12 for the successful declaration of results in 2023.

