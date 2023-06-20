Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared, Check Direct Link

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result: The Department of Pre-University Education has released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam result today, June 20., 2023. Students who have appeared for the 2nd PUC Karnataka supplementary exam can visit the official website to check their results. The 2nd PUC supplementary results are available on the official website - karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka board conducted the 2nd PUC supplementary exam from May 22 to June 2, 2023. Students who failed to clear the exam in the first attempt or those who were not satisfied with their marks were eligible to appear for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exams.

To download the 2nd PUC supplementary result, candidates can visit the official website and enter the registration number and subject combination from the drop-down box given. Candidates can also visit the direct link available here to check their supplementary exam results.

2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared - Direct Link

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result Date and Time

The Karnataka Board 2nd PUC supplementary exams were conducted from May 22 to June 2, 2023. The 2nd puc supplementary result 2023 Karnataka has been announced online today, June 20, 2023. Candidates can watch this space for further details on the supplementary exam results.

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 has been declared in online mode. To check the board supplementary exam results, candidates are required to enter the required login credentials in the result link provided.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of Karnataka Board

Step 2: Click on the 2nd PUC supplementary result link

Step 3: Enter the 2nd PUC roll number and subject combination in the result link

Step 4: Download the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 for further reference

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023

The Karnataka board announced the 2nd PUC results on April 21, 2023. According to the data provided, a total of 7,02,067 students appeared for the exams conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023 out of which 5,24,209 students cleared the exams. The overall pass percentage recorded for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams was 74.67%.

