Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begin Today, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round: Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the Karnataka NEET PG stray vacancy round registration process today, October 16, 2023. As per the official notification released, the NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round registration link will be available on the official website from 2 p.m. onwards. Those participating in the stray vacancy round allotment can visit the official website of KEA to fill out and submit the application form. The last date for candidates to submit their applications is October 17, 2023.

As per the official notification released, in order to be eligible for PG stray vacancy round admissions candidates are required to download the verification slip and deposit the originals to KEA Bangalore by October 17, 2023. The caution fee has to be submitted by 11 a.m. on October 18, 2023.

The Karnataka NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round allotment result will be available on the official website. Karnataka NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round allotment result will be announced on October 18, 2023, after 8 pm.

How to Apply for Karnataka NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2023

Candidates eligible to participate in the NEET PG stray vacancy round are required to register through the link provided on the official website. Students can also follow the steps given below to complete the application.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG stray vacancy application link

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details and choices for allotment

Step 4: Save the allotment options and click on submit

