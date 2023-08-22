Karnataka NEET PG, MDS 2023 Option Entry Begins Today, Link To Be Active at 11 AM

Karnataka NEET PG, MDS Option Entry: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will begin the Karnataka NEET PG, MDS option entry process for the first round of counselling today, August 22, 2023. According to the schedule released, the option entry link will be available from 11 am onwards. Candidates who have cleared the NEET Pg entrance exams and are eligible for admission to medical colleges in Karnataka can complete their option entry process through the link given on the official website. The last date for students to complete the Karnataka NEET PG option entry is August 25, 2023.

Karnataka NEET PG, MDS, option entry process is conducted for the allotment round. Based on the options entered by the students the allotment list will be released. Candidates when filling out the option entry form are advised to enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment. A mock allotment result will be published after 8 pm on August 25, 2023.

Karnataka NEET PG, MDS option entry window will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the option entry process through the link provided here.

Karnataka NEET PG, MDS Round 1 Option Entry - Link to be Available Soon

Karnataka NEET PG, MDS 2023 Round 1 Option Entry Process

The option entry link will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority from 11 am onwards. Students can follow the steps provided below to enter their options for the first allotment round.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG section

Step 3: Log in to complete the option entry process

Step 4: Enter the option of course and college in the order of preference

Step 5: Save the options entered

Also Read: KEA Karnataka NEET UG 2023 post seat allotment dates revised, Check schedule here