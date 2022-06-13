KCET 2022: KEA to conclude Karnataka UGCET Application Process Today, Register by 4 PM at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Application Ends: As per the latest update, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will officially conclude the KCET 2022 application window today - 13th June 2022. Earlier last week, the KEA had reopened the application and registration window for Karnataka UGCET 2022 upon receiving repeated requests from candidates. The extended application window for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test, UGCET 2022 will also conclude today at 4 PM in the evening. Candidates who are yet to fill the online application form are advised to log onto the portal and do so at the earliest via official website-- kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To make this process easier for the candidates, a direct link to the KCET 2022 application window is also placed below:

Register for Karnataka UGCET 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Official Notification about KCET 2022 Application Extension

To avoid any rumours and speculations around extension in the KCET 2022 application period, the exam authority KEA has released an official notification on its website which confirms the same. The notice reads "In the interest of the student community, Karnataka Examination Authority has given opportunity seven times for students to apply for UGCET 2022 though online. In spite of giving so many opportunities, there are students who have either entered application partially or failed to upload photo or few students who have only entered the trial (Re 1) application. Hence, the final and last chance is given to enter the application online or to upload the photo or to complete the incomplete application.”

How to fill KCET 2022 application form online?

Similar to all other entrance exams organized by the KEA, the application and registration process for Karnataka UGCET 2022 is also being held in a completely online or virtual format. Candidates who are yet to complete or fill the KCET 2022 application form need to log onto the website - kea.kar.nic.in and locate and click on link for "Karnataka CET application". After reaching the candidate login page, click on new registration and register yourself on the portal. Now log onto the website using your newly created registration credentials and fill the application form displayed on the screen. After providing the necessary personal, contact and academic details, candidates will have to upload supporting documents and proofs on the portal in prescribed format and size. This would include scanned photographs, signature, and others. The final step in the KCET 2022 application process would be payment of application fee using the digital means - credit/debit cards, netbanking or UPI. After paying the fee, candidates need to submit the form on the website for future processing.

Also Read: JIPMAT 2022 Application Date Extended till 15th June, Apply at jipmat.nta.ac.in