KCET Admit Card 2022 Released, Download Karnataka CET Admit Cards online via kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

KCET Admit Card 2022 Released: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the KCET 2022 Admit Card for the upcoming state-level entrance exam. The Karnataka CET 2022 admit cards have been released for the Common Entrance Test that is scheduled to be held on 16th, 17th and 18th June 2022. Candidates who are registered to appear for the KCET 2022 exam are advised to download their individual hall tickets by logging onto the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also access the Karnataka CET Admit Cards 2022 and download them easily via the direct link placed below:

Download KCET 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

KCET 2022 Exam Schedule

As per the schedule released by KEA, the Karnataka CET 2022 Exam is to be held over a period of three days i.e., 15th, 16th and 17th June 2022. The test will be held in offline mode i.e., with pen and paper to screen candidates for admission to engineering colleges in Karnataka. According to the schedule, 16th and 17th June will see subject-wise tests being held as part of the KCET 2022 for admission to Engineering, Farm Science and other Professional Courses. On similar lines, on 18th June, the exam authority will hold Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannaadiga candidates.

Exam Date Test 16th, 17th June KCET 2022 Subject Test 18th June Kannada Language Test

Details Available in KCET 2022 Admit Cards

With the KCET 2022 Admit Cards released officially, it is important for the candidates to check and verify all the details mention on it. The Karnataka CET Admit Card 2022 will contain some personal details about the candidates along with exam related information. In terms of personal information, candidates need to check their name, date of birth and such other personal details provided on the KCET hall ticket. On similar lines, in terms of exam information, students need to check the exam centre, exam date, exam venue and reporting time as well as exam-day instructions that are to be followed at the centre.

Also Read: Kerala To Reopen Schools From 1 June After Summer Vacation, Check Important Guidelines Here