KCET 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Download UGCET List at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2023: KEA KCET second round seat allotment results 2023 link to be activated today: September 4, 2023.


Updated: 04 Sep, 2023 06:00 PM IST
KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) round 2 seat allotment results today: September 4, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They have to use login credentials to access the KCET counselling result. The varsities will announce the KCET 2023 seat allotment on the basis of choices filled by the candidates, seat availability, etc. Shortlisted candidates must report to the allocated institutes along with original documents. Candidates can check out this article for regular updates.

KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2023 Link 

Click Here

 

Check Latest Updates on KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2023 Here!


  • 04 Sep, 2023 06:00 PM IST

    Login Information to Access KEA KCET Seat Allotment 2023

    Candidates can check seat allotment by entering CET number.

  • 04 Sep, 2023 05:40 PM IST

    UGCET 2023 Seat Allotment Shortly

    KEA KCET Round results will be out shortly. Candidates can access allotment at kea.kar.nic.in.

  • 04 Sep, 2023 05:30 PM IST

    What After Declaration of KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2023?

    Once the results are announced, shortlisted candidates have to pay the admission seat acceptance fee online. Then, they need to report to the particular institute for document verification and admission.

  • 04 Sep, 2023 05:00 PM IST

    KCET Round 2 Result 2023: Check List of Required Documents

    Candidates can check out the list of mandatory files below:

    • KCET application form 

    • KCET admit card 

    • UGCET application fee payment proof 

    • SSLC mark sheet and certificate 

    • 2nd PUC mark sheet and certificate 

    • Income certificate 

    • Caste certificate 

    • Parent’s study certificate / Parent’s Hometown certificate

    • Kannada medium certificate (Candidates who have studied in Kannada Medium from Class 1 to 10 in Karnataka and also outside the state of Karnataka) 

    • Two passport size photograph 

  • 04 Sep, 2023 03:40 PM IST

    KCET Round 2 Result 2023: Login Credentials Required

    Check the information to be filled in the result link:

    • CET Number

  • 04 Sep, 2023 03:00 PM IST

    How to Check KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2023?

    Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:

    Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on KCET second-round allotment result link

    Step 3: Enter the login details and submit

    Step 4: KEA KCET Round 2 seat allotment 2023 will appear

    Step 5: Check results and download it


  • 04 Sep, 2023 02:00 PM IST

    When is KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2023?

    KEA KCET second round seat allotment will be live today after 6:00 PM.

