KCET 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Download UGCET List at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2023: KEA KCET second round seat allotment results 2023 link to be activated today: September 4, 2023. Get the direct link, steps to check allotment, log in details, and latest updates here.
KCET 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2023 Soon
KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) round 2 seat allotment results today: September 4, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They have to use login credentials to access the KCET counselling result. The varsities will announce the KCET 2023 seat allotment on the basis of choices filled by the candidates, seat availability, etc. Shortlisted candidates must report to the allocated institutes along with original documents. Candidates can check out this article for regular updates.
KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2023 Link
Check Latest Updates on KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2023 Here!
04 Sep, 2023 06:00 PM IST
Candidates can check seat allotment by entering CET number.
04 Sep, 2023 05:40 PM IST
KEA KCET Round results will be out shortly. Candidates can access allotment at kea.kar.nic.in.
04 Sep, 2023 05:30 PM IST
Once the results are announced, shortlisted candidates have to pay the admission seat acceptance fee online. Then, they need to report to the particular institute for document verification and admission.
04 Sep, 2023 05:00 PM IST
Candidates can check out the list of mandatory files below:
KCET application form
KCET admit card
UGCET application fee payment proof
SSLC mark sheet and certificate
2nd PUC mark sheet and certificate
Income certificate
Caste certificate
Parent’s study certificate / Parent’s Hometown certificate
Kannada medium certificate (Candidates who have studied in Kannada Medium from Class 1 to 10 in Karnataka and also outside the state of Karnataka)
Two passport size photograph
04 Sep, 2023 03:40 PM IST
Check the information to be filled in the result link:
CET Number
04 Sep, 2023 03:00 PM IST
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:
Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on KCET second-round allotment result link
Step 3: Enter the login details and submit
Step 4: KEA KCET Round 2 seat allotment 2023 will appear
Step 5: Check results and download it
04 Sep, 2023 02:00 PM IST
KEA KCET second round seat allotment will be live today after 6:00 PM.