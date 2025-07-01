Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
KEAM Rank List 2025 Declared at cee.kerala.gov.in, Download Result, Check Toppers Name Here

KEAM Result 2025 OUT: CEE, Kerala has declared the KEAM Result 2025 today, July 1, 2025 on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results online by using their Application Number, Password, and Access Code.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 2, 2025, 11:23 IST
KEAM Result 2025 declared, check details and topper list here.
KEAM Result 2025 Declared: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE) has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) Result 2025 today, July 1, 2025. The results are published on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The state Higher Education Minister R. Bindu declared the results. 

KEAM Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to KEAM Examination 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Name 

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala

Board anime 

Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cee.kerala.gov.in

State 

Kerala 

Stream 

Engineering 

Architecture 

Pharmacy 

Exam date 

April 23 - 29, 2025

Result date 

July 1, 2025

Login credentials 

Application Number

Password

Access Code

How to Check KEAM Result 2025?

Candidates can follow the given steps to check their KEAM Result 2025 online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal’ link
  3. In the log in window, enter your Application Number, Password, and Access Code
  4. Click on the 'KEAM result 2025' link
  5. Your scorecard will be displayed
  6. Download and save the result for future reference

KEAM Result 2025: List of Toppers

Students can find the stream-wise toppers of KEAM Examination 2025 here:

KEAM 2025 - Engineering Stream

Name

City/ District

John Shinoj

Ernakulam

Harikrishnan Baiju

Ernakulam

Akshay Biju

Kozhikode

Akhil Sayan

Malappuram

Joshua Jacob Thomas

Thiruvananthapuram

KEAM 2025 - Pharmacy Stream

Name

City/ District

Anakha Anil

Alappuzha

Hrishikesh R Shenoy

Kottayam

Fathimathu Zahra

-

Thajil Fasari M

Kozhikode

Alan Christopher C R

Thiruvananthapuram

