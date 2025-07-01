KEAM Rank List 2025 Declared at cee.kerala.gov.in, Download Result, Check Toppers Name Here

KEAM Result 2025 Declared: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE) has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) Result 2025 today, July 1, 2025. The results are published on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The state Higher Education Minister R. Bindu declared the results.
KEAM Exam 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to KEAM Examination 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Name
|
Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala
|
Board anime
|
Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cee.kerala.gov.in
|
State
|
Kerala
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Architecture
Pharmacy
|
Exam date
|
April 23 - 29, 2025
|
Result date
|
July 1, 2025
|
Login credentials
|
Application Number
Password
Access Code
How to Check KEAM Result 2025?
Candidates can follow the given steps to check their KEAM Result 2025 online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal’ link
- In the log in window, enter your Application Number, Password, and Access Code
- Click on the 'KEAM result 2025' link
- Your scorecard will be displayed
- Download and save the result for future reference
KEAM Result 2025: List of Toppers
Students can find the stream-wise toppers of KEAM Examination 2025 here:
KEAM 2025 - Engineering Stream
|
Name
|
City/ District
|
John Shinoj
|
Ernakulam
|
Harikrishnan Baiju
|
Ernakulam
|
Akshay Biju
|
Kozhikode
|
Akhil Sayan
|
Malappuram
|
Joshua Jacob Thomas
|
Thiruvananthapuram
KEAM 2025 - Pharmacy Stream
|
Name
|
City/ District
|
Anakha Anil
|
Alappuzha
|
Hrishikesh R Shenoy
|
Kottayam
|
Fathimathu Zahra
|
-
|
Thajil Fasari M
|
Kozhikode
|
Alan Christopher C R
|
Thiruvananthapuram
