KEAM Registration 2023 Ends Today, Get Direct Link, List of Required Documents Here

KEAM Registration 2023: Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) registrations will end today: June 23, 2023, by 3.00 PM. Candidates who wish to do fresh registration or add courses for admission to architecture/ medical and medical allied courses must do the same on the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in before the deadline.

According to the official notice, KEAM 2023 fresh registrations can be submitted for admission to Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, cooperation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science Courses.

However, candidates must note that admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, BUMS, etc will be based on NEET-UG 2023. Those candidates who wish to be considered for the allotment in Medical & Allied Courses in Kerala State should be qualified in NEET-UG 2023.

KEAM Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is mentioned below:

KEAM 2023 Fresh Registration Official Link Click Here

Documents Required for KEAM Registration 2023

Eligible candidates can check out the list of important documents below: They are advised to keep them scanned and handy.

Candidate's Photograph and Signature

DOB proof

Residence proof

Category certificate (if applicable)

EWS/PwD certificate

Income certificate

How to Apply for KEAM 2023?

Candidates can check out the following steps for KEAM registration 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website:cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KEAM 2023 new application link

Step 3: Now, complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 5: Submit the KEAM application form 2023

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

