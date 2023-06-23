KEAM Registration 2023 Ends Today, Get Direct Link, List of Required Documents Here

KEAM Registration 2023: Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) registrations will end today: June 23, 2023, by 3.00 PM. Candidates who wish to do fresh registration or add courses for admission to architecture/ medical and medical allied courses must do the same on the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in before the deadline.
According to the official notice, KEAM 2023 fresh registrations can be submitted for admission to Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, cooperation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science Courses.
However, candidates must note that admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, BUMS, etc will be based on NEET-UG 2023. Those candidates who wish to be considered for the allotment in Medical & Allied Courses in Kerala State should be qualified in NEET-UG 2023.
KEAM Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to apply is mentioned below:
|
KEAM 2023 Fresh Registration Official Link
Documents Required for KEAM Registration 2023
Eligible candidates can check out the list of important documents below: They are advised to keep them scanned and handy.
- Candidate's Photograph and Signature
- DOB proof
- Residence proof
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- EWS/PwD certificate
- Income certificate
How to Apply for KEAM 2023?
Candidates can check out the following steps for KEAM registration 2023:
Step 1: Visit the official website:cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on KEAM 2023 new application link
Step 3: Now, complete the registration process and then login
Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and pay required fee
Step 5: Submit the KEAM application form 2023
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
Also Read: Lucknow University UG Admission 2023: Registrations Extended Till July 4, UGET Exam Postponed
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.