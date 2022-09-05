Kerala KMAT Result 2022 (OUT): KMAT Kerala MBA Results Declared at cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Kerala KMAT Result 2022 (OUT): Putting an end to the wait, KMAT 2022 Result has been announced for the state-level entrance exam. The CEE Kerala has officially declared the Kerala Management Aptitude Test KMAT 2022 Results for the recently held state-level MBA entrance exam. The results for KMAT 2022 MBA exam ahs been declared online and made available to the students online via the official website. To check KMAT Kerala MBA Results 2022, students need to log onto the official portal - cee.kerala.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the official website for KMAT Kerala Result 2022 is also placed below:

Check Kerala KMAT Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Kerala KMAT Merit List 2022 Released

As per the details available through the official website, the CEE Kerala has decided to declare the Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam Result in the form of a PDF document which is available on the official website. The KMAT Kerala Result 2022 has been announced online and made available to the students in the form of a PDF Merit List which can be downloaded from the portal - cee.kerala.gov.in. The KMAT Merit List 2022 published on the website includes the exam roll number and name of the candidate along with their section-wise or part-wise score along with total.

KMAT Kerala Qualifying Marks

According to the official notice released by CEE Kerala, the exam authority has set 10% marks as the qualifying criteria for the KMAT 2022 MBA entrance test. This means that any candidate who has scored more than 10% of the total marks i.e., 720 marks will be declared as qualified in KMAT 2022 Result. In order to be declared as qualified, candidates will need to score a minimum of 72 marks and above. The qualifying criteria for candidates from reserved categories i.e., SC/ST/PWD category, has been set as 7.5%. This means that reserved category candidates need to score a minimum of 54 marks to be declared as qualified in the exam.

Category Qualifying Marks Criteria Minimum Marks Required General 10% of Total 720 marks 72 Marks Reserved 7.5% of Total 720 marks 54 Marks

How to check KMAT Kerala Result 2022?

As reported earlier, the CEE Kerala has chosen to publish or declare the KMAT 2022 Results in the form of a combined merit list consisting of names and roll numbers of qualified candidate. The KMAT Result Merit List has been published by the exam authority online on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. After logging on the website, candidates need to click on the link ‘Result’ from Left Side Menu which will open a PDF Document consisting of KMAT Kerala Result. To check individual results, candidates can use search functionality within the list based on their exam roll number or name.

Also Read: BTEUP 2022 Even Semester Result expected soon at bteup.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here