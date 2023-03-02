Kerala KMAT Result 2023 Date Expected Soon at cee.kerala.gov.in, Know How To Check

Kerala KMAT Result 2023: The Commissioner for Entrance Exam (CEE) will release the result of the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) in online mode soon. To check the Kerala KMAT result 2023, candidates have to visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Like last year, it is expected that Kerala KMAT result 2023 will be released in the form of merit list pdf.

The KMAT Kerala merit list 2023 will likely to include section-wise marks and total marks secured by the candidates. However, to download the KMAT scorecard, candidates have to use their login credentials - application number and password. Also, it is expected that final KMAT answer key will be released along with the result. An official confirmation os still awaited regarding the same.

Kerala KMAT 2023 Dates

Events Dates Kerala KMAT Result To be notified Final KMAT Answer Key To be notified Provisional KMAT Answer Key February 19, 2023 KMAT February 19, 2023

How To Download KMAT Kerala Result 2023?

Candidates can download their KMAT Kerala 2023 result from the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download Kerala Management Admission Test result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Kerala CEE - cee.kerala.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on K-MAT 2023.

3rd Step - On the next page, click on KMAT Merit List.

4th Step - A pdf file will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download and save Kerala KMAT result for future references.

Also, to download Kerala KMAT scorecard, candidates will have to use their application number and password. The KMAT Kerala scorecard is expected to contain sectional and overall marks and other important details.

KMAT Kerala Result 2023 Qualifying Marks

As per the official notice released by CEE Kerala, the exam authority has set 10% marks for General category/SEBC as the qualifying criteria for the KMAT MBA entrance test. Check the table below for complete details -

Categories Qualifying Marks Minimum Marks Required General/SEBC 10% of Total 720 marks 72 Marks SC/ST 7.5% of Total 720 marks 54 Marks

Kerala KMAT Result 2023 - Selection Criteria Weightage

KMAT selection criteria include three rounds - entrance exam, Group Discussion and Personal Interviews. Candidates can check the table below to know the KMAT Kerala 2023 weightage for each round of the selection process -

Selection Criteria Weightage KMAT Kerala 80% Group Discussion 10% Personal Interview 10% Total 100%

