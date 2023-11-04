Kerala NMMS 2023 Registrations Extended, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

  1. Home
Kerala National Means cum Merit Scholarship application dates have been extended to November 8, 2023. Students applying for the scholarship exams can complete the registration and application through the link available here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 4, 2023 12:40 IST
Kerala NMMS Scholarship 2023: Kerala National Means cum Merit Scholarship exam registration deadlines have been extended. As per the official notification, the last date for students to submit their NMMS applications is November 8, 2023. The application link will be available until 5 pm. Students who have yet to submit their applications can visit the official website and submit their applications. 

The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme is sponsored by the central government aiming to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections aiming to reduce the drop out at class 8 and encourage them to continue their studies.

The Kerala NMMS application link is available on the official website - nmmse.kerala.gov.in. Candidates eligible to apply can also complete the application process through the direct link given here. 

Kerala NMMS Registration - Click Here

Steps to Register for Kerala NMMS 2023

The scholarship registration and application link will be available on the official website until November 8, 2023. Students can follow the steps provided below to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala NMMS

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the registration credentials 

Step 4: Log in to fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee 

The Kerala NMMS scholarship exam 2023 will be conducted on December 7. Candidates can take the exams in their preferred languages as per the details filled in the application form. The options available include English, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.

