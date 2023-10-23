Kerala University Results 2023 Announced; Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Kerala University Results 2023 are out now. Students can check out the UG/PG results on the official website: exams.keralauniversity.ac.in. Get PDF links here.

Updated: Oct 23, 2023 14:28 IST
Kerala University Results 2023

Kerala University Results 2023: The University of Kerala has announced the examination results for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: keralauniversity.ac.in. They have to enter their login credentials to access the results.

Kerala University Results 2023 have been announced for MA Business Economics, M A Hindi, BSc Hotel Management & Catering Science, BHM/BHMCT, and B.Tech regular courses recently. Students can get direct links to access their results here.

The direct link to access results is given below:

Course Name

Result Link

2nd Sem Degree Examination (Mercy Chance) September 2022 - MA Business Economics 

Click Here

 

6th Sem BHM/BHMCT Degree Examination December 2022  

Click Here

 

1st Year M A Hindi Degree Examination, January 2023

Click Here

 

3rd Sem BSc Hotel Management & Catering Science Degree Exam January 2023  

Click Here

 

4th Semester B.Tech Regular (2020 Admission) Degree Examination, February 2023

Click Here

 

How to Check Kerala University Results 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access scores:

Step 1: Visit the official website: keralauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, go to the result section

Step 3: Now, click on the preferred result link

Step 4: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Details Mentioned on Kerala University Result 2023

Check out the mandatory information below:

  • Programme Name
  • Registered, Appeared, and Passed Students
  • Pass Percentage
  • KU-affiliated colleges with college code
  • Pass students’ registration number
  • Withheld result status
  • Result to be notified later status

