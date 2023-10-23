Kerala University Results 2023 Announced; Get Direct Link Here

Kerala University Results 2023: The University of Kerala has announced the examination results for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: keralauniversity.ac.in. They have to enter their login credentials to access the results.
Kerala University Results 2023 have been announced for MA Business Economics, M A Hindi, BSc Hotel Management & Catering Science, BHM/BHMCT, and B.Tech regular courses recently. Students can get direct links to access their results here.
Kerala University Results 2023
The direct link to access results is given below:
|
Course Name
|
Result Link
|
2nd Sem Degree Examination (Mercy Chance) September 2022 - MA Business Economics
|
|
6th Sem BHM/BHMCT Degree Examination December 2022
|
|
1st Year M A Hindi Degree Examination, January 2023
|
|
3rd Sem BSc Hotel Management & Catering Science Degree Exam January 2023
|
|
4th Semester B.Tech Regular (2020 Admission) Degree Examination, February 2023
|
How to Check Kerala University Results 2023?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access scores:
Step 1: Visit the official website: keralauniversity.ac.in
Step 2: On the home page, go to the result section
Step 3: Now, click on the preferred result link
Step 4: A PDF will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: View and download the result
Details Mentioned on Kerala University Result 2023
Check out the mandatory information below:
- Programme Name
- Registered, Appeared, and Passed Students
- Pass Percentage
- KU-affiliated colleges with college code
- Pass students’ registration number
- Withheld result status
- Result to be notified later status
