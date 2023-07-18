DU Admission 2023: Check List of Top 10 DU Colleges as per NIRF Rankings Here

  1. Home
Top 10 DU Colleges in 2023: The article lists the top 10 DU colleges in 2023 as per the NIRF rankings. Miranda House and Hindu College have topped the list, followed by Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Kirori Mal College, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Shri Ram College of Commerce, and others.

Updated: Jul 18, 2023 15:48 IST
Top 10 DU Colleges in 2023
Top 10 DU Colleges in 2023

Top 10 DU Colleges in 2023: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results are announced. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG 2023 exam must be looking for admission into various colleges and courses. Delhi University remains a top destination for UG aspirants desiring to pursue higher education. It is well known for high-quality education to UG, PG, and other courses at affordable fees. Candidates who wish to take admission to DU colleges must satisfy the cut-off criteria set by the different colleges based on course and category. As per the NIRF ranking 2023, Delhi University has bagged the 11th position all over the country. In this article, candidates can check out the list of top 10 DU colleges as per NIRF rankings 2023. 

CUET UG Result 2023- Direct Link (Click Here)

Top 10 DU Colleges in 2023: Check NIRF Ranking Here

NIRF Rankings 2023: Check List of Top 10 DU Colleges

Aspirants can check out the below table to know the rank of various DU colleges:

Sr No.

All India NIRF Ranking 2023 

College Name

NIRF Score

Establishment Year

1

1

Miranda House

74.81

1948

2

Hindu College

72.30

1867

6

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

70.78

1959

9

Kirori Mal College 

69.32

1951

9

Lady Shri Ram College For Women

68.86

1956

11

Shri Ram College of Commerce

68.42

1926

12

Hans Raj College

67.89

1948

13

Sri Venkateswara College

67.83 

1961

14

St. Stephen's College 

67.83

1881

10 

17

Deshbandhu College

65.22

1952

Apart from the list of Top 10 DU Colleges in 2023, there are some other prominent colleges worth mentioning. These include Gargi College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Daulat Ram, Lady Irwin, and Kamla Nehru College among others.

Also Read: cuet.samarth.ac.in 2023 Result OUT - Direct Link to Check CUET UG Result and Download Scorecard and Marks
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
