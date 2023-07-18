DU Admission 2023: Check List of Top 10 DU Colleges as per NIRF Rankings Here

Top 10 DU Colleges in 2023: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results are announced. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG 2023 exam must be looking for admission into various colleges and courses. Delhi University remains a top destination for UG aspirants desiring to pursue higher education. It is well known for high-quality education to UG, PG, and other courses at affordable fees. Candidates who wish to take admission to DU colleges must satisfy the cut-off criteria set by the different colleges based on course and category. As per the NIRF ranking 2023, Delhi University has bagged the 11th position all over the country. In this article, candidates can check out the list of top 10 DU colleges as per NIRF rankings 2023.

Top 10 DU Colleges in 2023: Check NIRF Ranking Here

NIRF Rankings 2023: Check List of Top 10 DU Colleges

Aspirants can check out the below table to know the rank of various DU colleges:

Sr No. All India NIRF Ranking 2023 College Name NIRF Score Establishment Year 1 1 Miranda House 74.81 1948 2 2 Hindu College 72.30 1867 3 6 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College 70.78 1959 4 9 Kirori Mal College 69.32 1951 5 9 Lady Shri Ram College For Women 68.86 1956 6 11 Shri Ram College of Commerce 68.42 1926 7 12 Hans Raj College 67.89 1948 8 13 Sri Venkateswara College 67.83 1961 9 14 St. Stephen's College 67.83 1881 10 17 Deshbandhu College 65.22 1952

Apart from the list of Top 10 DU Colleges in 2023, there are some other prominent colleges worth mentioning. These include Gargi College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Daulat Ram, Lady Irwin, and Kamla Nehru College among others.

