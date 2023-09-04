Lucknow University Admissions 2023: Applications Commence For BTech, BPharm, MCA Programmes, Get Direct Link Here

Lucknow University Admission 2023: Lucknow University has started the registration process for the B.Tech, B.Pharm and MCA courses. Candidates eligible to apply for admission can visit the official website of the university to register for the admission process.

According to the guidelines issued, candidates applying for the B.Tech, B.Pharm and MCA programmes must have cleared their CUET UG, PG, and JEE Main entrance exams. According to the schedule available on the official website, the last date for candidates to fill out the applications for admission is September 7, 2023.

Lucknow University admission registration link is available on the official website - lkouniv.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also apply for the admission process through the link available here.

Lucknow University Admission 2023 Registration - Click Here

Lucknow University Admission 2023 Eligibility Criteria

For B. Tech. Programmes candidates applying must have obtained at least 45% marks (40% marks in category) in their qualifying exam For B. Pharm. Programmes mark from Physics, Chemistry and Computer Science in intermediate (10+2) examinations from U.P. Board, CBSC or any recognized board will be considered. For MCA Programme candidates applying under the SC/ST category must have secured a minimum of 50% aggregate.

Lucknow University Admission 2023 Application Process

The registration and application process for Lucknow University B.Tech, B.Pharm and MCA courses is now available on the official website. Candidates applying for the exams can check the registration and application process below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University

Step 2: Click on the B.Tech, B.Pharm and MCA registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the credentials in the link provided

Step 4: Fill out the admission application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

According to the notification released, the cutoff for the admission process will be announced on the official website on September 12, 2023.

