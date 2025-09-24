MAH CET 2025 BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA CAP Round 3 Allotment Result Out at cetcell.mahacet.org

Key Points
- MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 3 Allotment Result out for BBA, BMS courses
- Download allotment result through link available at bba2025.mahacet.org.in
- Last date to report to allotted colleges is September 26
MAH CET BBA, BMS Round 3 Allotment: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MAH CET 2025 BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA provisional seat allotment result for CAP round 3. Candidates can check the institute-wise provisional allotment results through the link on the official website.
MAH CET BBA 2025 CAP Round 3 provisional allotment result is available on the official website - bba2025.mahacet.org.in. According to the schedule released, candidates must Accept the offered seat through the login as per Allotment of CAP Round III and report to the allotted colleges for admissions from September 24 to 26, 2025
MAH CET BBA CAP Round 3 Allotment Result - Click Here
How to Check MHT CET CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025
Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the MAH CET CAP Round 3 BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA Seat allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET
Step 2: Click on Admission 2025-26
Step 3: Click on BBA/BMS/BBM/MBA(Int.)
Step 4: Click on allotment list link
Step 5: The CAP round 3 allotment result will be displayed
Step 6: Download the allotment result for further reference
