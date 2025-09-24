RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

MAH CET 2025 BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA CAP Round 3 Allotment Result Out at cetcell.mahacet.org

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 24, 2025, 15:22 IST

MAH CET 2025 BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA CAP Round 3 seat allotment result announced. Eligible candidates can check the third round seat allotment result through the link available on the official website.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MAH CET BBA, BMS CAP Round 3 Allotment Result
MAH CET BBA, BMS CAP Round 3 Allotment Result
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 3 Allotment Result out for BBA, BMS courses
  • Download allotment result through link available at bba2025.mahacet.org.in
  • Last date to report to allotted colleges is September 26

MAH CET BBA, BMS Round 3 Allotment: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MAH CET 2025 BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA provisional seat allotment result for CAP round 3. Candidates can check the institute-wise provisional allotment results through the link on the official website.

MAH CET BBA 2025 CAP Round 3 provisional allotment result is available on the official website - bba2025.mahacet.org.in. According to the schedule released, candidates must Accept the offered seat through the login as per Allotment of CAP Round III and report to the allotted colleges for admissions from September 24 to 26, 2025

MAH CET BBA CAP Round 3 Allotment Result - Click Here

How to Check MHT CET CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the MAH CET CAP Round 3 BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA Seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET

Step 2: Click on Admission 2025-26

Step 3: Click on BBA/BMS/BBM/MBA(Int.)

Step 4: Click on allotment list link

Step 5: The CAP round 3 allotment result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the allotment result for further reference

Also Read: UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Today at upneet.gov.in

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News