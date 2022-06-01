Maharashtra CET 2023 and Class 12 Board Marks to Have 50:50 Weightage in Admission Process, confirms Minister

Maharashtra CET 2023 Marks Weightage: Providing much needed clarity on the matter of MHT CET 2023 Admission Process, the Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has shared an important update. As per the details shared by him, from next academic session, the marks of Maharashtra CET Exam and Class 12 Board Exams 2022 will be accounted for in equal ratio. This formula will be applicable to admission to all professional degree courses which are being offered on the basis of MHT CET 2023.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Mr Uday Samant informed that the decision was taken in consultation with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He further added that “"Under the present system, students are focusing only on the CET. But, after a discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, it has been decided that now equal weightage will be given to the CET marks and Class 12 marks. This will help students in building a good base with Class 12 studies.”

50:50 Weightage for MHT CET and Class 12 Marks

In his statement, Mr Samant confirmed that the while preparing the final merit list for admission to professional courses, students will be considered on the basis of Maharashtra CET 2022 score and Class 12 Board Marks. According to the details shared by the State Education Minister, the State CET Cell will give equal weightage to Maharashtra CET 2022 and Class 12 Board Exam Marks. The minister further added that the new admission system will be introduced for aspirants seeking admission to Professional Courses from the next academic session i.e., 2023-24. Currently, admission to professional courses are offered purely on the basis of score secured by a candidate in the MHT CET Exam.

Two Tier Maharashtra CET 2022 from Next Year

Another key development that was shared by Mr Samant confirmed that the Maharashtra CET 2022 will be held twice in an year. He said that, similar to how JEE Main 2022 is being held in two sessions, the MHT CET 2023 exam will also offer two attempts to students to score better, if they are not satified with their earlier performance. In terms of timeline, he said that the 2nd Test for MHT CET will be held soon after the announcement of results for the first test.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Date Update: MSBSHSE to Declare Class 12 Results in 2nd Week of June at mahresults.nic.in