Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: First Merit List College Verification Begin Today

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has released the Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 allotment list/merit list. The list is released on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Students can check the merit list online by entering their login ID and password. Students who are satisfied with their college allocations and placements can begin with the admission process by visiting their college campuses. The last date to report to the allocated colleges is July 7, 2025.
FYJC 1st Merit List 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to Maharashtra FYJC admission here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC)
|
Board name
|
Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department
|
Official website
|
mahafyjcadmissions.in
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Class
|
11
|
Admission format
|
Centralised Admission Process (CAP)
|
CAP Admission dates
|
May 26 - June 5, 2025
|
Admission last date
|
July 7, 2025
|
Login credentials
|
Login ID
Password
|
Students participation
|
12,71,295
|
Student reservations
|
CAP-covered: 18,97,526
Quotas: 2,25,514
|
Total Junior colleges
|
9,435
|
Locations covered
|
Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)
Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad
Nagpur
Amravati
Nashik
How to Check FYJC First Merit List 2025?
Students can follow the given steps to check the Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2025 online on the official website:
- Visit the official website mahafyjcadmissions.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025’ link
- In the log in window, enter your log in ID and password
- Solve the captcha code
- Press on ‘Submit’
- Check the merit list and download for admission purposes
FYJC Admission 2025 Important Dates
Students can find the important dates related to the Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025 here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
CAP Admission dates
|
May 26 - June 5, 2025
|
First merit list release date
|
June 28, 2025
|
College verification date
|
June 30 - July 7, 2025
|
Second round date
|
July 9, 2025
