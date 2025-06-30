Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: First Merit List College Verification Begin Today

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has released the Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 1 allotment list/merit list on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. The admissions have begun for students according to the merit list, students can visit their allocated colleges to proceed with the admission till July 7, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jun 30, 2025, 12:32 IST
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 first list out, college verifications begin.
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 first list out, college verifications begin.
Register for Result Updates

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has released the Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 allotment list/merit list. The list is released on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.inStudents can check the merit list online by entering their login ID and password. Students who are satisfied with their college allocations and placements can begin with the admission process by visiting their college campuses. The last date to report to the allocated colleges is July 7, 2025

FYJC 1st Merit List 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the important details related to Maharashtra FYJC admission here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC)

Board name 

Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department

Official website 

mahafyjcadmissions.in

Academic year 

2025-26

Class 

11

Admission format 

Centralised Admission Process (CAP)

CAP Admission dates 

May 26 - June 5, 2025

Admission last date 

July 7, 2025

Login credentials 

Login ID

Password 

Students participation

12,71,295

Student reservations 

CAP-covered: 18,97,526

Quotas: 2,25,514 

Total Junior colleges 

9,435

Locations covered 

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)

Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad

Nagpur

Amravati

Nashik

How to Check FYJC First Merit List 2025?

Students can follow the given steps to check the Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2025 online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website mahafyjcadmissions.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025’ link
  3. In the log in window, enter your log in ID and password 
  4. Solve the captcha code
  5. Press on ‘Submit’
  6. Check the merit list and download for admission purposes

FYJC Admission 2025 Important Dates 

Students can find the important dates related to the Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025 here:

Event 

Date(s) 

CAP Admission dates 

May 26 - June 5, 2025

First merit list release date 

June 28, 2025

College verification date 

June 30 - July 7, 2025

Second round date 

July 9, 2025

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News