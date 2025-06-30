Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: First Merit List College Verification Begin Today

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has released the Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 allotment list/merit list. The list is released on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Students can check the merit list online by entering their login ID and password. Students who are satisfied with their college allocations and placements can begin with the admission process by visiting their college campuses. The last date to report to the allocated colleges is July 7, 2025.

FYJC 1st Merit List 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to Maharashtra FYJC admission here: