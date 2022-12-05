MAT Admit Card 2022 (Tomorrow): Download AIMA PBT Hall Ticket for December Session at mat.aima.in

MAT PBT Admit Card 2022 (Tomorrow): As per the dates provided on the official website, the All India Management Association (AIMA) will issue the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) admit card 2022 for the paper-based test (PBT) tomorrow on December 6. Registered candidates can download the MAT PBT admit card 2022 at - mat.aima.in. They will have to use their email id, date of birth, and password in the login window to download MAT admit card 2022.

Candidates can download the AIMA MAT PBT admit card till the date of examination. They will not be allowed to appear for the exam without carrying MAT admit card 2022. As per the announced date, Management Aptitude Test PBT is scheduled to be conducted on December 11, 2022 (Sunday).

MAT PBT Dates 2022

Events Dates Availability of MAT PBT admit card December 6, 2022 MAT PBT December December 11, 2022

How To Download MAT PBT Admit Card 2022?

Candidates must carry their admit card of MAT 2022 for the December session to appear for PBT exam. They can go through the steps to know, how to download MAT 2022 admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AIMA MAT - mat.aima.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - admit Card for MAT PBT link.

3rd Step - A new login window will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - Now, enter email id and password and click on the login tab.

5th Step - The MAT admit card for PBT will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a few printouts as well.

What After Downloading MAT Admit Card 2022?

After downloading the admit card of MAT 2022, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. In case, if they find any error or discrepancy, they can contact the officials. They can call the authorities at - 011-47673000 or send them mail at - mat@aima.in. Once the rectifications have been done, candidates must download the same by following the steps provided above.

