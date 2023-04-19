MHT CET 2023 Registration for 3-Year LLB Course Extended, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the application deadline for MAH CET 3-year LLB courses. Now, candidates can apply for the common entrance test till April 20, 2023. They can visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org for registration purposes. However, candidates are advised to register before the deadline as the authorities may not provide further extensions.

Previously, the last date to apply was Mar 25, 2023, which was extended to March 31, 2023. Then, the authorities extended the registration deadline again till April 4, 2023. But now, the candidates can apply for the test till April 20, 2023.

According to the official schedule, MHT CET 2023 exam for the LLB course will be conducted on May 2 and 3, 2023 at various examination centres within and outside Maharashtra State. The authorities have not announced the admit card release date till now. However, it must be noted that an admission ticket is a mandatory document to get entry to the exam hall.

MHT CET 2023 Application Fee

Category Fees (INR) Open Category (General category candidates belonging to Maharashtra and all category candidates of other Indian states) Rs. 800 SC/ST and candidates belonging to other backward categories in Maharashtra Rs. 600

MHT CET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for MHT CET 2023 3-Year LLB Course?

Eligible candidates can do MHT CET 2023 registration till tomorrow i.e. April 20, 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MAH LLB 3-year CET from UG section

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

