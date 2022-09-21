MHT CET Counselling Registration Starts at cetcell.mahacet.org for Admission To Engineering Courses

MHT CET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra CET 2022 counselling registration form. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can apply for MHT CET counselling registration 2022 at cetcell.mahacet.org. They will be able to register for MHT CET counselling 2022 till 4 October by 4 PM. The admission to the participating institute will be done based on rank, choice filling and availability of seats.

The MHT CET 2022 counselling registration include the following steps - filling up the form, uploading of documents and payment of counselling fees. Also, candidates who are applying through MHT CET exam need not to pay the counselling registration fee. However, those registering through JEE Main have to pay the fees.

MHT CET Counselling Dates 2022

Events Dates Commencement of MHT CET BTech counselling registration 21st September 2022 Last date register 4th October 2022 MHT CET merit list 10th October 2022 Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the candidate 13th to 15th October 2022 Release of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I 18th October 2022 Accepting of seats 19th to 21st October 2022 Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II 23rd to 26th October 2022 Release of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II 28th October 2022

How To Register for MHT CET Counselling 2022?

The authorities have started the Maharashtra CET counselling for candidates who have qualified in MHT CET result or JEE Main 2022. Candidates can complete the MHT CET counselling registration and document verification till the prescribed date. To register, candidates will have to visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. On the homepage, they need to click on - MHT CET counselling registration by entering the basic details. Further, the need upload the required documents and those applying through JEE Main scores have to pay the application fees.

MHT CET Counselling Registration Fees 2022