GATE 2023 Application Rectification Deadline Extended till 20th October Due To Technical Glitch

GATE 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has extended the deadline to make rectifications in the GATE application form 2023. As per the officials, candidates will be able to rectify their details of the GATE 2023 application form till 20th October 2022. To make any correction in the GATE 2023 application form, candidates will have to visit the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

IIT Kanpur has confirmed that the GATE 2023 rectification portal has been facing some issues and they are working on it. However, the candidates have been advised not to submit any new application form. As per the released dates, the GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2023.

GATE 2023 Rectification Portal

GATE 2023 tweeted on Twitter - "Dear Candidates, We are experiencing some issues with rectification portal. If you are unable to rectify, please try again a little later. If the issue persists, report it at https://gate.iitk.ac.in/report_issue.html (with details of your enrollment ID and screenshot) for faster resolution." Check Tweet below -

Dear Candidates, We are experiencing some issues with rectification portal. If you are unable to rectify, please try again a little later. If the issue persists, report it at https://t.co/Y4IZCaBS0e (with details of your enrollment ID and screenshot) for faster resolution. — GATE 2023 (@AboutGATE2023) September 21, 2022

GATE Exam Date 2023

Events Dates Last date to apply for GATE 30th September 2022 Last date to submit form (by registered candidates) with late fee of Rs. 500 7th October 2022 Rectification of errors in GATE application 20th October 2022 GATE 2023 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2023

GATE 2023 Official Notice

IIT Kanpur released an official notice on the website of GATE 2023. It has been stated in the official notification that - “Please note that you will have two more weeks to rectify the errors after the application window closes, i.e until 20th Oct. Also, note that you need not submit new application for the defects in your application.”

GATE 2023 Registration

IIT Kanpur has released the GATE registration form in online mode. Candidates willing to apply for GATE 2023 will have to visit the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in to fill up the application form. All those who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for GATE till 30th September 2022. To complete the GATE 2023 application process, candidates will have to pay the specified fees. Females and those belonging to SC/ST/PwD category have to pay Rs. 850, while all the other candidates have to pay Rs. 1700.

Also Read: DUET 2022 Exam Date Announced at nta.ac.in, Check Delhi University PG Entrance Test Schedule Here