    DUET 2022 Exam Date Announced at nta.ac.in, Check Delhi University PG Entrance Test Schedule Here

    DUET 2022 Exam Date (OUT): NTA has released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) exam dates at nta.ac.in. NTA will be conducting the DUET exam for admission to PG and PhD programmes for the academic session 2022- 23. Know updates here 

    Updated: Sep 21, 2022 16:54 IST
    DUET 2022 Exam Date (OUT): As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) dates for admissions to Postgraduate and PhD programmes. As per the schedule released today, the DUET will be conducted on 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st October 2022. DU PG entrance exam will be held in computer-based mode. 
     
    The dates of the DUET advanced city intimation slip and admit cards will be released later in online mode. Once the DUET admit card and the exam city intimation slips are released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website - nta.ac.in. 

    DUET Exam Dates 2022 

    Events 

    Dates

    DUET Exam

    17th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st October 2022

    DUET Exam Intimation Slip

    To be announced soon

    DUET Admit card

    To be announced soon

    DUET Exam Date 2022 Notice Released 

    The exam dates of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) has been announced through an official notification. It has been mentioned in the notice that, - "The date for the conduct of Examination for DUET 2022 has been finalized. The Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. Subjectwise schedule of examination is available as Annexure-I. For any queries/clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in."   
     

    DUET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip and Admit Card 

    As of now, the date for the release of the exam city intimation slip and admit card has not been announced yet. It has been mentioned on the official notice that DUET admit card and exam city intimation slip date will be announced later. However, going as per the past trends, the admit card for the DU PG exam is released 4 days before the commencement of DUET. 

    Delhi University Admission 2022 

    This year Delhi University is using the CUET scores for undergraduate admissions whereas as of now for postgraduate and PhD admissions, the university will consider the DUET entrance exam marks. While many universities have decided to take CUET scores for both UG and PG admissions, Delhi University will use CUET for only UG admissions and DUET for PG courses this year. 
     

